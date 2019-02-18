LAMP '19 Featuring High-Performance Speakers
Feb 18, 2019, 08:36 ET
FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GAMA International is gearing up for its annual Leadership and Management Program conference in Grapevine, Texas, March 17-20. This year's main platform line up is bold, bright, balanced and features powerhouses such as:
- HEADLINER – Danica Patrick – Former Racecar Driver
- Dr. Daniel Crosby – Psychologist and Behavioral Finance Expert
- Jim Effner – P2P Group
- Sandy Eichel – Northwestern Mutual
- Maria Ferrante-Schepis – Maddock Douglas
- Ande Frazier – myWorth
- Stacey Hanke – Stacey Hanke, Inc.
- Phil Hansen – Multimedia Artist & Speaker
- H. Adam Holt – Asset Map
- Michelle Hubert – Farm Bureau
- Craig Karges – Extraordinist
- Bob Krumroy – Identity Branding, Inc.
- John Laurito – Concord Wealth Management
- Timothy J. Maguire – Karr Barth Associates
- Eric McDermott – Pacific Advisors
- Curtis Scott – Lyft
- Paresh Shah – Value Architect at The Non-Obvious Company
- Scott Stice – FBL Financial Group, Inc.
- Aprille Trupiano – AT International
LAMP '19 is the industry's opportunity to prepare for a future that is determined by consumer relevance. Attendees will focus on "Engaging the Modern Consumer" with four days of programming, 50+ learning sessions, 65+ inspiring speakers, and ample opportunities to network with like-minded peers.
LAMP '19 conference and registration information can be found at www.lamp2019.com. Please contact GAMA International for additional information.
About GAMA International
GAMA International is a national nonprofit organization 501(c) (6), founded more than 60 years ago. GAMA International is the only association dedicated to promoting the professional development needs and leadership skills of first-line and front-line leaders in the insurance, investment, and financial services industry.
Media Contact:
Noreen Rich
571-499-4277
209500@email4pr.com
SOURCE GAMA International
Share this article