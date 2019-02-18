LAMP '19 Featuring High-Performance Speakers

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GAMA International is gearing up for its annual Leadership and Management Program conference in Grapevine, Texas, March 17-20. This year's main platform line up is bold, bright, balanced and features powerhouses such as:

Danica Patrick to speak at GAMA International's LAMP '19 leadership conference March 18, 2019.

HEADLINER – Danica Patrick – Former Racecar Driver

Dr. Daniel Crosby – Psychologist and Behavioral Finance Expert

Jim Effner – P2P Group

Sandy Eichel – Northwestern Mutual

Maria Ferrante-Schepis – Maddock Douglas

Ande Frazier – myWorth

Stacey Hanke – Stacey Hanke, Inc.

Phil Hansen – Multimedia Artist & Speaker

H. Adam Holt – Asset Map

Michelle Hubert – Farm Bureau

Craig Karges – Extraordinist

Bob Krumroy – Identity Branding, Inc.

John Laurito – Concord Wealth Management

Timothy J. Maguire – Karr Barth Associates

Eric McDermott – Pacific Advisors

Curtis Scott – Lyft

Paresh Shah – Value Architect at The Non-Obvious Company

Scott Stice – FBL Financial Group, Inc.

Aprille Trupiano – AT International

LAMP '19 is the industry's opportunity to prepare for a future that is determined by consumer relevance. Attendees will focus on "Engaging the Modern Consumer" with four days of programming, 50+ learning sessions, 65+ inspiring speakers, and ample opportunities to network with like-minded peers.

LAMP '19 conference and registration information can be found at www.lamp2019.com. Please contact GAMA International for additional information.

About GAMA International

GAMA International is a national nonprofit organization 501(c) (6), founded more than 60 years ago. GAMA International is the only association dedicated to promoting the professional development needs and leadership skills of first-line and front-line leaders in the insurance, investment, and financial services industry.

