LAMP '19 Featuring High-Performance Speakers

Feb 18, 2019, 08:36 ET

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GAMA International is gearing up for its annual Leadership and Management Program conference in Grapevine, Texas, March 17-20. This year's main platform line up is bold, bright, balanced and features powerhouses such as:

Danica Patrick to speak at GAMA International's LAMP '19 leadership conference March 18, 2019.
  • HEADLINER – Danica Patrick – Former Racecar Driver
  • Dr. Daniel Crosby – Psychologist and Behavioral Finance Expert
  • Jim Effner – P2P Group
  • Sandy Eichel – Northwestern Mutual
  • Maria Ferrante-SchepisMaddock Douglas
  • Ande Frazier – myWorth
  • Stacey HankeStacey Hanke, Inc.
  • Phil Hansen – Multimedia Artist & Speaker
  • H. Adam Holt – Asset Map
  • Michelle Hubert – Farm Bureau
  • Craig Karges – Extraordinist
  • Bob Krumroy – Identity Branding, Inc.
  • John Laurito – Concord Wealth Management
  • Timothy J. Maguire – Karr Barth Associates
  • Eric McDermott – Pacific Advisors
  • Curtis Scott – Lyft
  • Paresh Shah – Value Architect at The Non-Obvious Company
  • Scott Stice – FBL Financial Group, Inc.
  • Aprille Trupiano – AT International

LAMP '19 is the industry's opportunity to prepare for a future that is determined by consumer relevance. Attendees will focus on "Engaging the Modern Consumer" with four days of programming, 50+ learning sessions, 65+ inspiring speakers, and ample opportunities to network with like-minded peers.

LAMP '19 conference and registration information can be found at www.lamp2019.com. Please contact GAMA International for additional information.

About GAMA International
GAMA International is a national nonprofit organization 501(c) (6), founded more than 60 years ago. GAMA International is the only association dedicated to promoting the professional development needs and leadership skills of first-line and front-line leaders in the insurance, investment, and financial services industry.

Media Contact:
Noreen Rich
571-499-4277
209500@email4pr.com

SOURCE GAMA International

