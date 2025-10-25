LAMTTO Launches DC22 4G LTE Dash Camera, A New 2 in 1 Dash Camera for Car Security and Remote Monitoring

With the 4G LTE Function, the LAMTTO DC22 allows you to keep your vehicle safe with real-time disturbance notifications, Live View, and GPS location anytime on your phone.

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LAMTTO has introduced the new LAMTTO DC22 dash cam. This 4G LTE model transcends the limitations of traditional dash cams, integrating radar alerts, remote monitoring and voice chat, and GPS tracking, offering numerous vehicle-related benefits. It's ideal for frequent travelers, urban commuters, rideshare drivers, fleet managers, parents of teenagers, and anyone concerned with vehicle safety.

With its always-on 4G LTE connection, the LAMTTO DC22 transcends the dash cam to become your live link to the vehicle, from anywhere.

Because the LAMTTO DC22 supports 4G LTE cellular networks, it enables real-time remote monitoring. The "UBoxPro" smartphone app allows users to easily access live images, playback videos, conduct remote two-way conversations, and track the vehicle's location anytime, anywhere. Even from home or the office, you can always check the vehicle's status.

This always-on, real-time remote monitoring system also supports an intelligent radar alert system. When the built-in G-sensor and radar detect a collision or motion, the system immediately starts recording and sends a remote notification to the user's phone via 4G. Video footage is also automatically backed up to the cloud. Upon receiving an alert, users can instantly access the video and establish two-way audio communication with the dashcam through the app. This allows for a quick response, even if your vehicle suffers scratches or damage in areas you can't see.

The security camera for car also features integrated GPS tracking, recording the vehicle's location in real time and allowing it to be viewed remotely via the app. This is particularly useful for parents monitoring novice drivers or business owners managing fleet efficiency.

The LAMTTO DC22 LTE dashcam also prioritizes the driving experience. Equipped with dual cameras, the DC22 boasts a 105° wide-angle front lens and a 140° ultra-wide-angle interior lens. It provides comprehensive blind spot monitoring, including four infrared lights and WDR technology, for clear video capture day and night. Powered by an OBD-II port, it provides continuous parking monitoring even when the engine is off.

DC22 4G Dash Camera offers numerous benefits for every driver: rideshare drivers can store trip videos and monitor the vehicle's interior; passengers can view parked vehicles; fleet managers can receive alerts about aggressive driving and access relevant video and location information; and parents can feel more confident letting their children drive.

The LAMTTO DC22 cellular dash cam boasts a compact design that blends seamlessly with any vehicle interior. It operates flawlessly in all weather conditions.

Each LAMTTO DC22 kit includes everything the driver needs for installation: a 4G LTE dash cam, OBD power cable, a SIM card, a memory card, installation tools, electrostatic sticker and a user manual.

The new DC22 4G LTE dash cam is now available through the LAMTTO website and Amazon.

For more information, technical specifications, and product images, please visit the official product page on the LAMTTO website.

About LAMTTO

LAMTTO was founded in 2014. Our main products are CarPlay smart screens and dashcams. We are constantly exploring automotive technology, hoping that every driver can enjoy the benefits of modern technology without having to replace their beloved vehicle. We are LAMTTO, a brand dedicated to revitalizing classic vehicles.

