Lamvin Launches New Market-Focused Web Pages and Expands Industry-Specific Literature Collection

OCEANSIDE, Calif., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LAMVIN, a Catalyst Acoustics Group brand and manufacturer of premium acoustical products, today announced the launch of newly developed end market web pages along with an expanded library of application-specific literature, designed to help architects, designers and end-users more easily identify the right solutions for their unique project needs.

The enhanced website experience allows users to navigate by market segment ranging from commercial and education spaces to healthcare and hospitality rather than searching product-by-product. A robust collection of curated literature was designed to tie directly into segment.

"Every space presents its own set of challenges," said David Castellanos, Lamvin's VP of Sales & Business Development. "By aligning our solutions with the markets they serve, we're making it easier for our customers to quickly find products that not only perform but also enhance the overall design of their projects."

The updated materials are intended to help users move efficiently from inspiration to implementation, providing the detailed information needed for specification and planning.

To explore the new market pages and access the latest literature, visit: lamvin.com/markets.

About LAMVIN

Founded in 1961, LAMVIN is a leading manufacturer of quality, custom architectural acoustic products for walls and ceilings. We attribute our success to our innovative products, excellent lead times and our friendly and responsive customer service. Learn more about LAMVIN, its product line, educational opportunities, and more by visiting lamvin.com.

About Catalyst Acoustics Group

Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the scale, deep functional expertise, broad channel reach and significant financial resources. For more information about Catalyst Acoustics Group or its affiliated companies, visit catalystacoustics.com.

SOURCE Lamvin