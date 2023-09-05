LAN Segment Takes Lead with 9% CAGR, Aiming for $11.8 Billion Market Size by 2030 in the Global Copper Cables Market

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Copper Cables - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global copper cables market, valued at $7.4 billion in 2022, is projected to reach a size of $14.6 billion by 2030, experiencing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.9% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Among the segments analyzed in the report, the LAN (Local Area Network) segment is anticipated to achieve a CAGR of 9%, resulting in a market size of $11.8 billion by the end of the analysis period.

The growth rate for the Data Center segment has been adjusted to a revised CAGR of 8.1% for the next 8 years, considering the ongoing post-pandemic recovery.

Geographic Insights

  • The copper cables market in the U.S. is estimated at $2 billion in 2022.
  • China, the world's second largest economy, is forecasted to reach a market size of $3.5 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 13.7% from 2022 to 2030.
  • Other significant geographic markets include Japan and Canada, projected to grow at 4.7% and 7.8% respectively over the period of 2022-2030.
  • Germany within Europe is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5.5%.

Key Competitors

The report features a total of 38 competitors in the copper cables market, including:

  • Elektrokoppar
  • KGHM
  • Luvata
  • Mitsubishi Materials Co.
  • NBM Metals, Inc.
  • Ningbo Jintian Copper Group
  • Sandvik AB
  • SH Copper Products Co., Ltd.
  • Tatung Co.
  • Tongling Jingda Electromagnetic Wire Co., Ltd.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

91

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$7.4 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$14.6 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

8.9 %

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Copper Cables - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

