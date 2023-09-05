LAN Segment Takes Lead with 9% CAGR, Aiming for $11.8 Billion Market Size by 2030 in the Global Copper Cables Market

05 Sep, 2023, 17:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Copper Cables - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global copper cables market, valued at $7.4 billion in 2022, is projected to reach a size of $14.6 billion by 2030, experiencing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.9% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.
Among the segments analyzed in the report, the LAN (Local Area Network) segment is anticipated to achieve a CAGR of 9%, resulting in a market size of $11.8 billion by the end of the analysis period.
The growth rate for the Data Center segment has been adjusted to a revised CAGR of 8.1% for the next 8 years, considering the ongoing post-pandemic recovery.
Geographic Insights
- The copper cables market in the U.S. is estimated at $2 billion in 2022.
- China, the world's second largest economy, is forecasted to reach a market size of $3.5 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 13.7% from 2022 to 2030.
- Other significant geographic markets include Japan and Canada, projected to grow at 4.7% and 7.8% respectively over the period of 2022-2030.
- Germany within Europe is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5.5%.
Key Competitors
The report features a total of 38 competitors in the copper cables market, including:
- Elektrokoppar
- KGHM
- Luvata
- Mitsubishi Materials Co.
- NBM Metals, Inc.
- Ningbo Jintian Copper Group
- Sandvik AB
- SH Copper Products Co., Ltd.
- Tatung Co.
- Tongling Jingda Electromagnetic Wire Co., Ltd.
