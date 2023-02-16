Lana Fuchs, as seen on ABC's 20/20 with Barbara Walters and on Dr. Phil, Launches Lana Live, a Hybrid Reality Show Podcast

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lana Fuchs, a fearless warrior who lives life to the fullest has launched Lana Live, a hybrid reality show podcast on Youtube. Known for her jaw-dropping interviews, this highly anticipated podcast offers audiences long-form conversations with globally celebrated celebrities discussing taboo topics and celebrating the human spirit. Lana Live is directed and produced by her long-term business partner, Tracey Baltimore.

From shadowing a mortician to learning the ropes as an adult entertainer, Lana's big personality and past interviews with the late Barbara Walters on ABC's 20/20 and Dr. Phil have garnered significant attention. She continues to bring her sharp wit and engaging personality to this new podcast.

Throughout each episode, Lana deeply dives into different subject matters with a journalistic perspective and a human lens. Its pilot episode, which premiered on February 15, 2023, provides an exclusive interview featuring Hollywood's Wedding Guru to the stars, Preston Bailey. Preston is known for his extraordinary ability to transform spaces into theatrical environments for clients such as Lebron James, Serena Williams, Oprah Winfrey, the late Joan Rivers, and many more. In this 1-hour special, Preston discusses his personal life and some of the unique challenges he has overcome throughout his career.

Lana is a serial entrepreneur, and fashion designer who has created two successful fashion brands, Lana Fuchs Couture as seen in LA Fashion Week and Billionaire Mafia, with clients like Omari Hardwick, Busta Rhymes, BG and E-40, to name a few. She also runs a venture capital firm, Fuchs Global, and is the CEO of The NV Ball, a ballroom dance competition. Additionally, she is the founder of the Emerald Dream Foundation and a published author. Her book "The Blueprint: Success is a state of mind" is widely considered a modern-day bible for success.

Lana Live is not just about covering the headlines; it's about giving a voice to the voiceless and shining a light on the stories that are often overlooked. Lana fully immerses herself in the lives of her guests to give listeners an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look, leaving no stone unturned in her quest for the truth.

Join Lana as she delves deep into the lives of these extraordinary people on Lana Live. For more information, visit Lana's website at https://www.lanalive.com/screenings.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JlmMRxVjEpo

