Lanai Launches AI @ Work Operating System to Help Enterprises Close the AI Accountability Gap

The first platform to discover every AI workflow — bought, built, or quietly embedded — measure its impact, and actions to take

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lanai, the enterprise AI accountability company, today announced general availability of its AI @ Work Operating System, the first platform that discovers every AI workflow across an organization, measures its business impact, and gives leaders data-driven insights to help decide which AI investments to scale and which to cut.

Enterprises running AI workflows consistently face multiple problems, such as token spend with no proof of workflow value, agents running without inventory or human oversight or business results that can't be attributed to a specific AI process. Lanai's new AI @ Work Operating System alleviates this challenge by moving enterprises from tracking AI activity to managing AI performance, connecting every human, copilot, and agent workflow to pipeline velocity, SLA attainment, engineering throughput, and capacity gained. Unlike tool vendors measuring usage or individual productivity platforms, Lanai provides portfolio-level visibility across sanctioned tools, shadow AI, and autonomous agents.

"AI has moved from experimentation into day-to-day operations, but most enterprises still cannot clearly see where it is being used, what it is improving, or where risk is building," said Lexi Reese, co-founder and CEO of Lanai. "Our goal at Lanai is to make enterprise AI accountable by organizing every AI and agent interaction and making it transparent, measurable, and actionable, so leaders can understand what is working, scale it with confidence, and make better decisions about where to invest next."

Key features include:

Edge-based detection across every AI assistant and agent: Lanai uses a browser extension, endpoint agent, and hooks into downloaded tools to capture AI activity across assistants, agents, and embedded tools, including unsanctioned usage without relying on vendor integrations.

Lanai uses a browser extension, endpoint agent, and hooks into downloaded tools to capture AI activity across assistants, agents, and embedded tools, including unsanctioned usage without relying on vendor integrations. Capacity gained at the workflow level. Lanai measures how much time AI saves by comparing each task to the human effort it would have required, giving leaders clear visibility into where capacity is being created.

Lanai measures how much time AI saves by comparing each task to the human effort it would have required, giving leaders clear visibility into where capacity is being created. Adoption by workflow, not just by tool. The platform shows how specific AI-powered workflows are being used across teams, helping leaders understand where adoption is driving the most value.

The platform shows how specific AI-powered workflows are being used across teams, helping leaders understand where adoption is driving the most value. A queryable AI @ Work graph, connected to systems of record. Metrics like capacity gained, adoption, and business impact are queryable in natural language and connected via MCP to the systems leaders already run the business on, including Salesforce, GitHub, Zendesk, and more.

Across its work with Fortune 500 companies in sectors including SaaS, fintech, healthcare, and restaurant tech, Lanai is helping understand where measurable business value is being created. 65% of employees who use AI tell a leader nothing actionable but Lanai's AI @ Work Operating System shows where AI is delivering impact, from renewal prep saving 4.5 hours per rep at 36% adoption to engineering achieving 1.4x leverage compared with 1.1x in sales. The result provides visibility into what is driving performance, where gains are uneven, and where leaders should focus next.

"Our SDR pipeline conversion is up. I don't know if that's one person who figured something out with AI — or everyone. It's like a science experiment where too many variables changed at once. Lanai isolates the variables." — COO, 4,000-person enterprise technology company

Lanai's AI @ Work Operating System is now generally available and can be deployed in as little as one day through MDM and SSO, giving enterprises a fast path to understanding, measuring, and managing AI performance across the organization. To learn more, visit https://www.withlanai.com/.

About Lanai

Lanai is an enterprise AI accountability company. Its AI @ Work Operating System helps organizations understand how AI is being used across the business by automatically discovering workflows powered by copilots, autonomous agents, and AI embedded within SaaS tools. Lanai measures the capacity AI creates, tracks adoption across teams, and connects usage to the business outcomes leaders are responsible for. The company is led by co-founder and CEO Lexi Reese, former COO of Gusto and a longtime Google leader, alongside CTO Rajesh Raman, formerly of Google, Meta, and Splunk, and CPO Mohit Mehta, formerly of Splunk and Nvidia. Lanai is backed by Lux Capital, Juxtapose, BAG Ventures, f7ventures, and BenchStrength.

SOURCE Lanai