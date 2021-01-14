Lanaya Irvin Named CEO of Coqual (Formerly Center for Talent Innovation)

Irvin joined Coqual as president in March 2020. Her background includes more than a decade of experience on Wall Street and a track record of advocacy for equitable workplaces and LGBTQ rights. Since joining Coqual, she has been responsible for new business development and day-to-day operations. She is frequently featured in major media for her thought leadership on systemic racism in workplaces and what companies should do about it. Irvin will be the third CEO of Coqual, which was founded in 2004 by the global economist Sylvia Ann Hewlett.

"Lanaya is the ideal person to lead Coqual into the future," said Coqual CEO Fili-Krushel. "Having worked with her at my side for nearly a year, I have seen firsthand the high quality of her leadership. Lanaya is completely committed to our mission, the quality of our research, and the value we deliver to our stakeholders. She is agile in crisis, sees untapped opportunities, and has a remarkable ability to make the connections between DEI and business value—which is critical right now as we hold leaders accountable for the promises they made last year to end systemic racism. I am thrilled to pass the reins to Lanaya and look forward to supporting her continued success from my new role as chair of the board."

Since its founding, Coqual has produced more than 40 influential research studies that have guided corporate DEI policy in companies around the globe, including The Power of Belonging (What It Means and Why It Matters in Today's Workplace), Being Black in Corporate America, Wonder Women and STEM, Easing Racial Tensions at Work, and Out in the World: Securing LGBT Rights in a Global Marketplace.

"It's an honor and privilege to take on the role of CEO at Coqual, one of the world's leading think tanks in workplace diversity, equity, and inclusion," said Lanaya Irvin. "The past year has revealed painful inequity in our society. It has also accelerated cultural transformation and inspired a renewed corporate commitment to change. I look forward to building upon Coqual's tremendous legacy and working with our dynamic team to drive even greater impact globally."

About Lanaya Irvin: Irvin was appointed president of Coqual in March 2020, bringing with her more than a decade of experience on Wall Street. At BofA Securities (formerly Bank of America Merrill Lynch), she led strategic initiatives, built client relationships, and oversaw multinational teams. Irvin also was head of business development at TheSkimm, a news media company with 7 million daily subscribers.

Irvin is a longtime diversity and inclusion leader in corporate and nonprofit organizations. Since 2013, she has cochaired the Human Rights Campaign's Business Advisory Council. She also sits on the board of directors of Outright Action International, an LGBTQ advocacy organization with permanent presence at the UN. She was a founding executive member of OPEN Finance, a consortium of LGBTQ leaders advancing inclusion across Wall Street. In 2015, she mobilized more than 30 ﬁnancial services ﬁrms to sign on to a US Supreme Court amicus brief in support of federal marriage equality.

Irvin is a frequent speaker on authenticity, race, gender, LGBTQ inclusion, and inclusive leadership in the workplace. Her commentary and thought leadership have been featured in the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, the Financial Times, Newsweek, Business Insider, Forbes, Marketplace, Bloomberg Business, the BBC, and CNBC.

She earned her undergraduate degree from the University of California and holds an MBA from the University of Texas, McCombs School of Business (LinkedIn profile here).

About Coqual: Coqual is a nonprofit think tank dedicated to helping leaders design diverse and inclusive workplaces where every person belongs. Founded in 2004, Coqual has produced dozens of research reports that have guided corporate diversity and inclusion policies worldwide. Coqual's work is regularly cited by respected media, such as the New York Times, Harvard Business Review, Fortune, and the Washington Post. Its Task Force and consulting practice serve multinational corporations that affect millions of employees globally. For more information, visit www.coqual.org.

To arrange an interview, contact Laura Schenone, 212-315-2333.

SOURCE Coqual