LanCarte Commercial Announces Launch of Real Estate Services

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LanCarte Commercial – a premiere real estate firm offering commercial investments and brokerage services – announces its company launch, offering tenant representation, leasing, investments, as well as sales and acquisition support. Founded by Sarah LanCarte, a prominent figure in the commercial real estate industry, she created the company with the vision of doing things differently.

From left-to-right: David Corley, Industrial Brokerage Associate; David De Carion, Vice President; Gibson Terry, Summer Intern; Lori Loftis, Client & Transaction Manager; Sarah LanCarte, Founder (photo courtesy of Brian Hutson Photography)

"After working for large companies in this industry, I often saw agents operating individually rather than as a team," said LanCarte. "I wanted to change that standard and offer a combined mindshare approach. I've brought together a team of talented individuals who all have an entrepreneurial spirit and value cross-team collaboration. Our team comes to the table with energy and enthusiasm, sharing ideas and industry trends, so we may be at the forefront of finding the best solutions for our clients."

Prior to establishing LanCarte Commercial, LanCarte successfully spearheaded the creation and growth of Fort Capital's commercial division and, as principal at Transwestern, she closed more than 200 transactions totaling more than 7.5 million square feet. She was also the youngest person nationally to make partner at Transwestern. Additionally, LanCarte served as President of Commercial Real Estate Women Fort Worth (CREW) in 2018 and has been awarded several industry honors, including: "Top Commercial Brokers" by Fort Worth Magazine; "Top 20 In Their 20s" by Fort Worth Business Press; "35 Under 35: Dallas' Rising Stars of Commercial Real Estate by Bisnow; "Power Broker" by D CEO; and "Heavy Hitters" by Dallas Business Journal.

LanCarte's team also includes: David De Carion as Vice President; David Corley as Industrial Brokerage Associate; and Lori Loftis as Client & Transaction Manager. The company recently purchased a 6,000 square-foot office building in Downtown Fort Worth's Uptown District, located at 209 North Hampton Street across from Cowtown Brewing Co., where it will occupy space for operations.

"We're excited to be a part of the re-development happening in the Uptown District," said LanCarte. "We anticipate this being a long-term space for us, as we look towards expansion of our team and service offerings."

ABOUT LANCARTE COMMERCIAL

From commercial investments to brokerage services, LanCarte Commercial is a premiere real estate firm that offers a breadth of experience and acumen that rivals nationally recognized companies. Agile, entrepreneurial, and steeped in deep institutional expertise, LanCarte is committed to delivering exceptional returns through keen market insights, uncommon resources and bold thinking to maximize every opportunity for its clients. For more information, please visit lancartecre.com.



Media contact:

Sohana Kutub

218306@email4pr.com

214-693-4501

SOURCE LanCarte Commercial Real Estate