Lancaster Author Publishes First Book to Name a Feeling Millions of Parents Carry in Silence and Hosts Free Inaugural Community Healing Workshop

Debut book and workshop address a parenting wound that has coexisted with genuine love without a name until now

LANCASTER, Calif., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lancaster author, teacher, and coach Shaffa has published her debut book alongside a free inaugural community healing workshop, marking the first time a published work has directly addressed a specific feeling some parents carry toward a particular child. A feeling that has coexisted with genuine love in silence and without explanation until now.

The Feeling You Cannot Admit: For the Parent Who Cannot Love Freely and the Child Who Grew Up Knowing It by Lancaster author Shaffa. Published July 1, 2026. The first book to directly address a specific feeling some parents carry toward a particular child that has coexisted with genuine love in silence until now. Available in paperback ($24.99), hardcover ($34.99), and ebook ($9.99) through Amazon and major retailers. The Feeling You Cannot Admit: For the Parent Who Cannot Love Freely and the Child Who Grew Up Knowing It by Lancaster author Shaffa. Published July 1, 2026. The first book to directly address a specific feeling some parents carry toward a particular child that has coexisted with genuine love in silence until now. Available in paperback ($24.99), hardcover ($34.99), and ebook ($9.99) through Amazon and major retailers.

The book, The Feeling You Cannot Admit: For the Parent Who Cannot Love Freely and the Child Who Grew Up Knowing It, published July 1, 2026, was written for two readers. The parent who has never been able to say this out loud to anyone. And the adult who grew up knowing something was missing in the way a parent loved them. In many families these are the same person.

The book gives both readers the full picture and the framework to name their own experience in their own language. Not a verdict assigned by someone else. Not a label. Their own naming of their own feeling.

Shaffa is bringing the work to communities nationwide with a healing workshop series called The Tale of The Two-Faced Woman. The inaugural event is free and takes place July 30, 2026, in Lancaster, California, open to all women in person. Women everywhere can attend virtually for free through a live stream link provided at registration. The workshop opens and closes with live musical performances by Shaffa's own children.

"This wound has been running through families for generations because nobody ever named it clearly enough to stop it," said Shaffa. "The book gives every reader the framework to name their own experience for the very first time. The workshop creates the room where women begin to heal it. And the healing that one woman does changes every generation that follows her."

Shaffa is a rejected child and a mother of five based in Lancaster who discovered that the wound she believed was healed had surfaced in her own parenting. She built this work from the other side of the healing.

Virtual registration is available at lnk.bio/peacewithshaffa. The Feeling You Cannot Admit is available in paperback ($24.99), hardcover ($34.99), and ebook ($9.99) through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and major retailers.

About Shaffa: Shaffa is a writer, teacher, and coach whose work sits at the intersection of psychology, spirituality, and the lived experience of women. She holds a degree in Psychology and an MSc in Leadership and Management. Learn more at peace.peacewithshaffa.com.

About Peace with Shaffa: Peace with Shaffa is an independent publishing and healing platform supporting women in doing the inner work that changes not just their own lives but every generation that follows. Learn more at peace.peacewithshaffa.com.

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