Lancaster Colony Reports Third Quarter Sales And Earnings

For the nine months ended March 31, 2018, net sales increased to $914.8 million compared to $912.0 million a year ago. Net income for the nine-month period totaled $102.9 million, or $3.74 per diluted share, versus the prior-year amount of $86.8 million, or $3.16 per diluted share. As previously reported in our fiscal second quarter earnings release, in addition to the favorable impact of a lower federal income tax rate, the Tax Act also resulted in a one-time deferred tax benefit to this fiscal year's net income of $9 million or $.33 per diluted share. Conversely, last year's net income amount was unfavorably impacted by the costs resulting from the company's withdrawal from an underfunded multiemployer pension plan of approximately $11.5 million or $.42 per diluted share.

CEO David A. Ciesinski commented, "We were pleased to report record net sales in our fiscal third quarter and were particularly encouraged by the higher Foodservice segment sales as our pricing actions took hold to help offset increased commodity and freight costs while the segment's overall sales volumes held nearly flat. Our lean six sigma program also had another successful quarter in identifying and implementing cost-saving projects throughout our supply chain. In the Retail segment, we finished the quarter with the disruption in the production and supply of our frozen garlic bread products behind us and are now positioned to return to growth and resume promotional support for that product line in the coming quarters. Freight costs were a notable headwind to our fiscal third quarter results and are expected to remain so through our fiscal fourth quarter. We have initiatives in place or planned for both the short- and long-term to address higher freight and commodity costs including further Retail pricing actions, a more optimized distribution network and tactical procurement."

Conference Call on the Web

The company's third quarter conference call is scheduled for this morning, April 26, at 10:00 a.m. ET. You may access a live webcast of the call through a link on the company's Internet home page at www.lancastercolony.com. A replay of the webcast will also be made available on the company website.

About the Company

Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels.

Forward-Looking Statements

We desire to take advantage of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "PSLRA"). This news release contains various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the PSLRA and other applicable securities laws. Such statements can be identified by the use of the forward-looking words "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "plan," "expect," "hope" or similar words. These statements discuss future expectations; contain projections regarding future developments, operations or financial conditions; or state other forward-looking information. Such statements are based upon assumptions and assessments made by us in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments; and other factors we believe to be appropriate. These forward-looking statements involve various important risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Some of the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include:

adverse changes in freight, energy or other costs of producing, distributing or transporting our products;

fluctuations in the cost and availability of ingredients and packaging;

the reaction of customers or consumers to price increases we may implement;

price and product competition;

the impact of customer store brands on our branded retail volumes;

dependence on contract manufacturers, distributors and freight transporters;

capacity constraints that may affect our ability to meet demand or may increase our costs;

the success and cost of new product development efforts;

the lack of market acceptance of new products;

dependence on key personnel and changes in key personnel;

the effect of consolidation of customers within key market channels;

the ability to successfully grow recently acquired businesses;

the extent to which future business acquisitions are completed and acceptably integrated;

the possible occurrence of product recalls or other defective or mislabeled product costs;

the potential for loss of larger programs or key customer relationships;

changes in demand for our products, which may result from loss of brand reputation or customer goodwill;

maintenance of competitive position with respect to other manufacturers;

efficiencies in plant operations;

the impact of any regulatory matters affecting our food business, including any required labeling changes and their impact on consumer demand;

stability of labor relations;

the outcome of any litigation or arbitration;

the impact, if any, of certain contingent liabilities associated with our withdrawal from a multiemployer pension plan;

the impact of fluctuations in our pension plan asset values on funding levels, contributions required and benefit costs;

changes in estimates in critical accounting judgments; and

risks related to other factors described under "Risk Factors" in other reports and statements filed by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q (available at www.sec.gov).

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Management believes these forward-looking statements to be reasonable; however, you should not place undue reliance on statements that are based on current expectations.

LANCASTER COLONY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands except per-share amounts)









Three Months Ended

March 31,

Nine Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Net sales $ 296,174

$ 293,834

$ 914,755

$ 911,968 Cost of sales 228,261

221,929

687,424

665,690 Gross profit 67,913

71,905

227,331

246,278 Selling, general & administrative expenses 30,248

32,253

98,075

96,514 Multiemployer pension settlement and related costs —

17,639

—

17,639 Operating income 37,665

22,013

129,256

132,125 Other, net 375

144

1,145

437 Income before income taxes 38,040

22,157

130,401

132,562 Taxes based on income 10,419

7,686

27,474

45,735 Net income $ 27,621

$ 14,471

$ 102,927

$ 86,827















Net income per common share: (a)













Basic $ 1.01

$ 0.53

$ 3.75

$ 3.17 Diluted $ 1.00

$ 0.53

$ 3.74

$ 3.16















Cash dividends per common share $ 0.60

$ 0.55

$ 1.75

$ 1.60















Weighted average common shares outstanding:





















Basic 27,405

27,379

27,399

27,369 Diluted 27,458

27,442

27,456

27,438















(a) Based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding during each period.

LANCASTER COLONY CORPORATION BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) (In thousands)









Three Months Ended

March 31,

Nine Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 NET SALES





















Retail $ 152,011

$ 151,782

$ 493,441

$ 487,238 Foodservice 144,163

142,052

421,314

424,730 Total Net Sales $ 296,174

$ 293,834

$ 914,755

$ 911,968















OPERATING INCOME













Retail $ 26,321

$ 29,129

$ 96,504

$ 106,840 Foodservice 14,296

13,590

42,393

52,756 Multiemployer Pension Settlement and Related Costs —

(17,639)

—

(17,639) Corporate Expenses (2,952)

(3,067)

(9,641)

(9,832) Total Operating Income $ 37,665

$ 22,013

$ 129,256

$ 132,125

LANCASTER COLONY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands)









March 31,

2018

June 30,

2017 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and equivalents $ 187,330



$ 143,104

Receivables 76,731



69,922

Inventories 88,114



76,376

Other current assets 11,840



11,744

Total current assets 364,015



301,146

Net property, plant and equipment 187,413



180,671

Other assets 235,137



234,588

Total assets $ 786,565



$ 716,405













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 58,187



$ 41,353

Accrued liabilities 36,329



35,270

Total current liabilities 94,516



76,623

Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred income taxes 59,186



63,805

Shareholders' equity 632,863



575,977

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 786,565



$ 716,405



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lancaster-colony-reports-third-quarter-sales-and-earnings-300637157.html

SOURCE Lancaster Colony Corporation

Related Links

http://www.lancastercolony.com

