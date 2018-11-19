Lancaster Colony to Commemorate Historic 50-Year Milestones by Ringing the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

WESTERVILLE, Ohio, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lancaster Colony Corporation (Nasdaq: LANC) announced today that it will be ringing the closing bell at the Nasdaq stock market in Times Square on Friday, January 4, 2019. The closing bell will commemorate two 50-year milestones the company will celebrate in calendar year 2019 – the 50th anniversary of the company's initial public offering date of May 7, 1969 and the company's acquisition of their first food business, T. Marzetti Company, in September 1969. Over the course of the past 50 years, Lancaster Colony has evolved from a diversified manufacturer to exclusively a food business with annual net sales exceeding $1.2 billion.

David A. Ciesinski, Lancaster Colony's CEO, commented "Lancaster Colony is thrilled to celebrate the 50th anniversary of both our initial public offering and the acquisition of T. Marzetti Company by ringing the Nasdaq closing bell. Our company's long-term success has been achieved over the decades through the dedication of our employees and we thank all of them, both past and present, for their support and commitment. The history of our food business is marked with a combination of strong organic growth and a track record of successful acquisitions starting with T. Marzetti Company in 1969. Subsequent acquisitions have enabled us to grow our family of food brands and products including New York BRAND Bakery® frozen garlic bread, Reames® frozen egg noodles, Chatham Village® croutons, Sister Schubert's® frozen dinner rolls, Flatout® flatbread wraps, Angelic Bakehouse® sprouted grain breads and wraps, and most recently, Bantam Bagels® mini stuffed bagels and mini stuffed pancakes. I am immensely proud of our company history and look forward to building upon our past success."

About Lancaster Colony Corporation

Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels.

