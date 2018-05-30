Lancaster Colony To Present At Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Lancaster Colony Corporation

WESTERVILLE, Ohio, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lancaster Colony Corporation (Nasdaq: LANC) announced today that it will be presenting at the Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference at 11:25 a.m. on Thursday, June 7, 2018 at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel.  The presentation will be webcast live via the Internet and slides will also be posted on the company's website the morning of the event.  To listen to the webcast and view the presentation slides, visit www.lancastercolony.com.

Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels.

 

