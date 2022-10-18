Lancaster County's Largest Manufacturing Employer, Nutramax Laboratories, Cuts Ribbon with South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster

LANCASTER, S.C., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 700 guests, including employees, community members, elected officials and SC Governor Henry McMaster, celebrated the grand opening of Nutramax Laboratories' 200,000 square foot expansion. The project, announced in 2018, nearly triples the size of the corporate headquarters and manufacturing facility on Quality Drive, in the Lancaster Business Park.

Thursday's celebration was the culmination of a three-year construction project that broke ground in March of 2019. The festivities began with catered hors d'oeuvres and views of the new lobby, followed by a program that included Dr. Troy Henderson, executive vice president, presenting a virtual tour of the space and remarks delivered by Founder and Chairman of the Board, Dr. Robert Henderson, US Congressman Ralph Norman, Lancaster County Council Chairman Steve Harper and Governor McMaster.

"The Southeast is booming, and we are leading the way because of our people and companies like this one, and the vision they have." Governor McMaster asserted. "It's a great thing to be celebrating this expansion and we look forward to more."

A common theme throughout the event was small business—the 30-year-old company began as just that and acknowledged the struggles they have overcome. Founded in 1992 by pharmacist Robert Henderson, Nutramax Laboratories began with just two employees. In 2010, the company expanded, relocating their animal health business to Lancaster. They currently employ over 750 people nationwide, with more than 80% of those local to South Carolina. The company attributes their success to a dedicated workforce and the abundant blessings from the Lord.

"The Lord just opened doors for us in the beginning and all along, providing for us things we could never do for ourselves," said Dr. Robert Henderson. "It's our job to honor Him in the way we treat our employees, our community and everyone we come in contact with; and that's our biggest goal."

The event concluded with hundreds of employees gathered behind a large green ribbon, all clad in green Nutramax shirts. President and CEO, Dr. Todd Henderson, led the ribbon cutting ceremony with comments about their growth over the past 12 years and the fantastic team of employees they've found in this region. Dr. Henderson would hand off the over-sized scissors to Randy Romito, vice president of operations, to officially cut the ribbon.

"When we moved here, we weren't sure if we'd find the promised land or the desert," remarked Dr. Todd Henderson. "But we found the promised land; we found employees that saw our vision and rallied around us."

About Nutramax Laboratories: At Nutramax Laboratories, we're improving the lives of people and their pets, every day. Our products are backed by science and manufactured in world-class facilities. It is our mission to serve the Lord and glorify Him, using the gifts He has given our employees to research, develop, manufacture and market products to improve the lives of people and their pets. Nutramax Laboratories is headquartered in Lancaster, SC, and employs over 750 people nationwide. To learn more, visit: http://www.nutramaxlabs.com

SOURCE Nutramax Laboratories, Inc.