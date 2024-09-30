Lancaster experts weigh in on tankless water heaters

Peterman Brothers breaks down the factors homeowners should consider prior to upgrading to a tankless water heater

LANCASTER, Ohio, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peterman Brothers, a leading HVAC and plumbing company serving the Lancaster area, offers their top tips for homeowners considering an upgrade to a tankless water heater. As energy costs continue to rise and the demand for hot water grows, tankless water heaters may offer an efficient and convenient solution for modern homes.

"Tankless water heaters provide a continuous supply of hot water and can reduce energy costs, so they're a great solution for many homeowners," says Chad Peterman, president of Peterman Brothers. "That said, choosing to upgrade from a traditional tank model to a tankless may not be right for everyone. There are a few things our Lancaster neighbors should consider, and we want to help them make the best decision possible when it's time to buy a new water heater."

Peterman said there are a few ways to know if a tankless water heater is right for your home:

Consider your household size and hot water usage: If you have a large family or frequently take long showers, a tankless water heater may be a better choice as it can provide a continuous supply of hot water. Evaluate your energy usage and costs: Tankless water heaters can be more energy-efficient than traditional tank heaters, especially if you have moderate to high hot water usage. If you're looking to reduce your energy bills, a tankless heater could be a good investment. Assess your available space: Tankless water heaters are typically smaller than traditional tank heaters, making them a good option for homes with limited space.

While the upfront cost of a tankless water heater may be higher than a traditional model, experts said the extended lifespan can make it a worthwhile investment.

"We understand that choosing the right water heater can be a complex decision," said Peterman. "Our team is here to answer homeowners' questions and guide them through the process to ensure they select the most efficient and cost-effective solution for their home."

For more information on tankless water heaters and other plumbing services offered by Peterman Brothers, call (740) 954-0017 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com/.

About Peterman Brothers

Founded in 1986, Peterman Brothers provides residential heating, cooling, and plumbing services in Central Indiana, Northern Kentucky and Central Ohio. A second-generation family business, the company offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee with any new installation of HVAC equipment. All technicians are certified through the North American Technical Excellence (NATE) program and fully bonded and insured. Peterman Brothers offers several financing options with approved credit. To find out more, call (740) 954-0017 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com.

