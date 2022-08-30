Lancaster PA Technology Startup "Presales Leader LLC" Celebrates 1 Year, Announces Move to Accommodate Growth

Presales Leader LLC, a Lancaster, PA based technology consulting start-up celebrates their first full year in business and announces move to larger facilities in Lancaster City. "Over the past year, we've helped our clients close over $8M in net new business, much of which is recurring for them in future years. From my perspective, we are just getting started," said Presales Leader's Founder, Jeremy Potoka.

LANCASTER, Pa., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The new office space is roughly 5 times larger than the prior space in Lancaster's East End and will provide Presales Leader with the ability to continue to grow while providing on-site staff with the ability to collaborate better on a daily basis.

The team has grown from just its founder in August 2021 to 5 employees in a year, and is on a path to continue that same rate of growth over the next year. "We spent the early part of our first year taking really good care of our first dozen clients and getting our core team in place. Over the past year, we've helped our clients close over $8M in net new business, much of which is recurring subscription revenue they will retain for many more years to come. From my perspective, we are just getting started," said Jeremy Potoka , Presales Leader's Founder and Principal Solutions Architect.

"A year ago, I left a job I really liked because I had an idea for a new type of presales-as-a-service consulting firm that would help software companies and resellers sell their software," commented Jeremy. "There are a lot of technology companies out there with great products, but they struggle to effectively demonstrate how their software can help potential end-users. We now have the data to support our model, that presales-as-a-service and product-marketing-as-a-service can oftentimes be a better, quicker, and more cost-effective way to grow your software business rather than hire more W-2 employees".

According to the Presales Leader Team, Lancaster City has proven to be a wonderful place to start and grow a business. Having a physical location near home allows employees the ability to strike a good work-life balance. Easy access to Philadelphia and NYC via Amtrak, as well as quick access to MDT and BWI for air travel allows Presales Leader to support clients across the nation, which sometimes does occur on-site.

