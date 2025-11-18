Lancaster Police Department Reports Results From Multi-Agency Traffic Enforcement Operation

LANCASTER, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lancaster Police Department (LPD), joined by multiple regional law enforcement partners, carried out a targeted traffic enforcement operation this week aimed at improving roadway safety and reducing dangerous driving behaviors throughout the city.

In a little over three hours, officers conducted 210 traffic stops, issued 180 citations, and impounded two vehicles, including an off-road dirt bike that was not street legal. Agencies supporting the effort included Culver City Police Department, San Gabriel Police Department, Baldwin Park Police Department, South Pasadena Police Department, Azusa Police Department, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) and Union Pacific Railroad Police.

"Lancaster will not sit back and allow dangerous driving to put our families at risk," said Mayor R. Rex Parris. "These operations send a clear message: if you come into our city and threaten the safety of our residents, you will be held accountable. LPD is doing the work our community demands, and I fully support their efforts."

Vice Mayor Marvin Crist underscored the community's expectations for strong enforcement. "These operations are driven by our community's demand for safer streets," said Vice Mayor Marvin Crist. "Residents want to see accountability on our roads — and LPD is delivering on that expectation."

Members of the Lancaster City Council, along with Mayor Parris, were present during the operation. At the conclusion of the day's activities, the Mayor personally thanked officers from all participating agencies for their work and emphasized the community's strong support for these safety efforts.

Officers concentrated their efforts in areas identified through collision data and community complaints — including school zones, major intersections, and corridors with a history of high-risk behaviors. Enforcement priorities included:

Speeding

Stop sign violations

Cell phone use while driving

Officers also used traffic stops to speak directly with motorists about safe driving habits and the importance of reducing roadway tragedies. Traffic safety remains a high priority for the City of Lancaster. LPD urges drivers to slow down, eliminate distractions, wear seatbelts, and remain alert to pedestrians and cyclists — especially near schools and during evening hours.

