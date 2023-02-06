Lance Bradford and Sinetix Now Offering Consulting Services for Mergers and Acquisitions in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lance Bradford and Sinetix, a leading business consulting firm, are excited to announce the launch of their new consulting services for mergers and acquisitions in Las Vegas. The company's team of experienced consultants will provide strategic guidance and support to businesses looking to merge or acquire other companies in the Las Vegas area. Lance Bradford, CEO of Sinetix, said, "We are thrilled to expand our services to include consulting for mergers and acquisitions. We understand that these types of transactions can be complex and stressful for businesses, which is why we are dedicated to providing expert guidance and support every step of the way."

The Team of Sinetix consultants have a wealth of experience in the field of mergers and acquisitions, having worked with a variety of businesses across different industries. They will work closely with clients to understand their unique needs and goals and develop a customized plan to help them achieve success. The consulting services offered by Sinetix will include strategic planning, due diligence, negotiation support, and post-transaction integration. The company is committed to providing the highest level of service to its clients and will strive to ensure that each transaction is completed smoothly and successfully.

Lance Bradford is one of the most trusted and respected executives and financial advisors in the industry, with a reputation that is expanding nationally. He has transitioned his past experiences, using his entrepreneurial spirit, to become a valuable partner in several businesses ensuring their growth and success.

If you're a business in Las Vegas looking to merge with or acquire another company, contact Lance Bradford and Sinetix today to learn more about how they can help.

