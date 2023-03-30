Lance Bradford Consulting Expanding Services to Assist Physicians in Real Estate Development Projects in Las Vegas, NV

LAS VEGAS, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lance Bradford Consulting is proud to announce the expansion of its services to assist physicians in real estate development projects in Las Vegas, NV. With the growing demand for medical services and the need for specialized facilities to accommodate them, physicians in Las Vegas are increasingly looking to build or renovate their own clinics or medical centers. However, the real estate development process can be complex and overwhelming, especially for those who are not familiar with it.

Lance Bradford Las Vegas

Lance Bradford Consulting has years of experience in real estate development and has helped numerous clients successfully navigate the process. With the expansion of their services to Las Vegas, they are now offering tailored solutions to physicians who are looking to develop medical facilities in the area. The team at Lance Bradford Consulting has a deep understanding of the unique requirements and challenges that come with developing medical facilities, including zoning regulations, building codes, and safety standards.

One of the primary benefits of working with Lance Bradford Consulting is the company's vast experience in assisting physicians in obtaining ownership of their properties. This can create additional equity and value in their businesses, which can be critical for their long-term success. The team at Lance Bradford Consulting will work closely with physicians in Las Vegas to help them navigate the process of obtaining ownership of their properties, whether it's through purchasing or leasing.

Founder, Lance Bradford, stated, "We are excited to expand our services to assist physicians in Las Vegas with their real estate development projects. We understand the challenges that physicians face when trying to build or renovate a medical facility, and we are committed to providing them with the expertise and support they need to succeed."

The new services offered include site selection, feasibility analysis, design development, project management, and construction supervision. They will work closely with physicians to understand their specific needs and goals and will provide personalized solutions to meet those needs. Additionally, they will work with local municipalities and agencies to ensure that all necessary permits and approvals are obtained.

Lance Bradford Consulting is committed to providing the highest level of service to its clients. They understand that every real estate development project is unique and requires a personalized approach. With their expanded services in Las Vegas, they are well-positioned to assist physicians in developing state-of-the-art medical facilities that meet their specific needs and the needs of their patients, while also helping them achieve ownership of their properties to create additional equity and value in their businesses.

For more information visit https://lancebradfordconsulting.com/

SOURCE Lance Bradford Consulting