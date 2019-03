Lance is an expert in the industry and a key player in the commercial real estate market in Nevada and will tell you that in many ways the commercial real estate industry is thriving. Recently, executives representing builders and developers in Nevada met at the Las Vegas office of City National Bank to discuss building and development industries. At this event, Lance Bradford was asked his opinion on the future of financing and interest rates, where he stated "We just have to see where it goes. We've had quite a few good years here. There was good financing from a development standpoint to get things built. With these increases this past year and the unsettling of the tariffs, economy and the change in the government, it'll be interesting. That could slow things down. On the good side of financing, I'm seeing more institutional capital start to come back. That's positive. Through the recession, that really stopped to ground zero. So, from the capitalization standpoint, not so much the lenders, we're starting to see institutional believers again and we're seeing a lot of that. I hope that continues going because that helps offset uncertainty."