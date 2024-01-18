Lance E. Jackson, MD, FACS and Jennifer Bergeron, MD of the Ear Institute of Texas are named Castle Connolly Top Doctors for 2024

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Board-certified physicians Lance Jackson MD and Jennifer Bergeron MD at the Ear Institute of Texas have been recognized by Castle Connolly as Top Doctors for 2024. Dr. Jackson has won this distinction every year since 2003, which is 21 years consecutively. Dr. Bergeron has earned the recognition five years consecutively.

Castle Connolly Top Doctors are peer-nominated and vetted by Castle Connolly's research team. These physicians are best in class healthcare providers embodying excellence in clinical care. Castle Connolly Top Doctors represent the top 7% of all U.S. practicing physicians.

About the Castle Connolly Top Doctors at the Ear Institute of Texas:

Lance E. Jackson, M.D., F.A.C.S., Otology/Neurotology – Dr. Jackson is the founder of the Ear Institute of Texas. He is board-certified in Otolaryngology—Head and Neck Surgery and has a sub-specialty board certification in Neurotology. He provides all aspects of adult and pediatric ear, allergy, and audiology care.

Dr. Jackson grew up in San Antonio. He attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) where he received an undergraduate degree in electrical/bioelectrical engineering. He earned his medical degree at Washington University in St. Louis. He completed his otolaryngology residency at Stanford University. He then completed a postgraduate fellowship in Otology and Neurotology at the Ear Research Foundation in Florida. Dr. Jackson is widely recognized for his work with distinctions including Texas Super Doctors, Best Doctors, San Antonio's Top Doctors, and America's Top Doctors.

Jennifer L. Bergeron, M.D., Laryngology - Dr. Bergeron is a board-certified and fellowship-trained Laryngologist with specific interests in voice, swallowing, airway, and head and neck cancer. She holds an undergraduate degree in vocal music performance from Pepperdine University where she trained as a coloratura soprano. She graduated with highest honors from Baylor College of Medicine in 2008. She completed her residency in Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery (ENT) at the University of California, Los Angeles. She then completed fellowship training as a clinical instructor in the Division of Laryngology at the Stanford School of Medicine. Dr. Bergeron performs some unique procedures for patients who have vocal cord paralysis and spasmodic dysphonia, in addition to offering comprehensive ENT care.

Ear Institute of Texas is supported by Parallel ENT & Allergy, a national network of ear, nose, throat, and audiology practices. Parallel provides EIT and HIT with non-clinical, practice management services to support high-quality patient care.

About the Ear Institute of Texas

Founded in 2003 by Dr. Lance Jackson, the Ear Institute of Texas (EIT) and Hearing Institute of Texas has four board-certified physicians and total staff of 50. EIT provides medical and surgical treatments of the ear, nose, throat, and other ENT disorders for patients of all ages. This includes all forms of otolaryngology conditions, including subspecialty care of both otology/neurotology and laryngology conditions by fellowship-trained physicians. The practice also offers vestibular testing, allergy evaluation and treatments including immunotherapy options, laryngoscopy and cochlear implantation. The Hearing Institute of Texas fits patients with hearing aids and provides all aspects of audiology care. Ear Institute of Texas celebrated their 20-year anniversary in 2023. For more information, please visit www.eioftx.com.

About Parallel ENT & Allergy

Parallel ENT & Allergy is a physician-centric practice management organization for ENT and allergy practices. Parallel provides strategic, operational, and administrative support, so physicians can spend less time worrying about the business of medicine and more time caring for their patients. Parallel supports approximately 100 providers and 500 employees across 19 locations in five states.

To learn more about Parallel ENT & Allergy, or to inquire about becoming a supported practice, visit https://parallelenta.com.

