Lance M. Feray, MD, of Feray Family Practice Introduces Hybrid Choice™ Concierge Program Through Concierge Choice Physicians

Patients Who Join Gain Enhanced Physician Availability, More Personalized Attention, and a Stronger Physician-Patient Connection

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP), the nation's leading full-service concierge medical service provider, announces that Lance M. Feray, MD, a Tomball, TX family physician with Feray Family Practice, is now offering the company's Hybrid Choice™ program, an enhanced service that gives patients peace of mind with greater support, service and connectivity between doctor and patient.

Dr. Feray is part of a growing number of healthcare providers in Texas and across the country to offer a Hybrid Choice membership program through CCP. The model is unique because it allows physicians to continue to care for all their patients. Membership is not required, it is simply an option for those who want more time, enhanced service, medical advocacy, continuity of care, and a closer doctor/patient relationship.

"My concierge program is about strengthening the partnership between physician and patient," said Dr. Feray. "Having more time and availability enables richer conversations, a more proactive approach, and a healthcare experience that feels collaborative. At the same time, I know that not everyone feels this kind of support and attention is necessary at their stage in life, and that's why I chose the Hybrid Choice. It gives patients control over their practice experience."

Membership benefits include : Easy to secure same-day/next-day appointments, longer appointment windows so that multiple issues can be addressed in one visit, easy ways for members to connect with Dr. Feray after hours, enhanced medical advocacy with specialists and other healthcare providers, a dedicated staff with a focus on service, and a greater emphasis on preventive health and wellness coaching, along with a comprehensive annual exam with customized screenings for each patient. Members can also be confident that scheduled appointments are always with Dr. Feray.

Feray Family Practice is located at 720 Lawrence St, Suite 100, Tomball, TX 77375. His Hybrid Choice program is available for an annual membership fee. For more information on the program or to join, contact Concierge Choice Physicians at (877) 888-5590 or email [email protected].

About Lance M. Feray, DO

Dr. Lance Feray is a board-certified family physician with deep roots in the Klein/Tomball community, where he has lived since childhood. After graduating from Klein Oak High School, he earned his undergraduate degree from Texas Christian University and his medical degree from the Oklahoma College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed his residency training at Dartmouth Family Practice in central Maine and was elected chief resident by his peers in recognition of his leadership and clinical excellence.

Committed to delivering personalized, patient-centered care, Dr. Feray is honored to practice alongside his father, continuing a shared tradition of compassionate, relationship-based medicine. He previously served as Klein Oak High School's team physician for six years. Outside of medicine, Dr. Feray enjoys hiking, surfing, golf, and spending time with his wife, Laura, and their three children.

About Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP)

Dedicated to providing real options for patients and physicians, Concierge Choice Physicians™ is the largest private provider of the full range of concierge programs available today—Hybrid and FullFlex™. The company provides innovative, flexible and affordable models proven to work in medical practices of any size—from solo physicians to large medical practice corporations—both independent and affiliated with hospitals or health systems. Headquartered in Rockville Centre, NY, the company has worked with thousands of physicians in 35 states. For more information, please visit www.ccpmd.com.

SOURCE Concierge Choice Physicians