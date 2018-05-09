E J's appointment is a clear reflection of the company's current state: ready to take on the future and fired up after another strong year of growth and successful customers. Prior to Lancer, Morrow served in a number of leadership roles including President and CEO at QualServ Solution LLC, now a division of Middleby Corporation. Morrow has held leadership positions in the foodservice equipment industry for the last 15 years.

Morrow holds a MBA, Business, Business Management from Jacksonville University and a BS in Journalism from University of Florida. Today, Lancer is a vertically integrated manufacturer, employing approximately 1,500 associates. Lancer manufactures a complete range of mechanically cooled and ice cooled soft drink dispensers, dispensing valves, carbonators, beer dispensing equipment and an extensive line of beverage dispensing parts and accessories. These products are marketed through a network of company sales representatives and authorized distributors.

Lancer maintains sales and manufacturing facilities in the United States, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, and the United Kingdom and is a leading manufacturer and marketer of beverage dispensing systems. Lancer is a subsidiary of Hoshizaki Company, one of the world's largest suppliers of commercial kitchen equipment. For more information, please visit Lancer's website at www.lancercorp.com.

©2018 Lancer Corp. All Rights Reserved

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lancer-corporation-announces-new-president-300645963.html

SOURCE Lancer Corporation

Related Links

https://www.lancercorp.com/

