Lancer Corporation Makes Their Global Reach Official By Rebranding as Lancer Worldwide

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lancer Corporation, a leading global manufacturer of beverage dispensing systems, today announced it will be doing business as Lancer Worldwide on January 31, 2020. After 50 years, the company has rebranded itself to proactively challenge, innovate and invest in the next-generation beverage dispensing experience. The move includes a new logo, positioning, and website which will better reflect the quality products and service the company will continue to provide industry clients.

Founded in 1967 in San Antonio, Texas, Lancer Corporation has long been a world leader in beverage dispensing. Lancer began manufacturing parts for beverage dispensing machines, but quickly created its own original products, including the very first mechanically cooled beverage dispensers in 1971. Clients include soft drink companies, bottlers, equipment distributors, convenience stores, quick serve restaurants, and food service chains, maintained through Lancer Worldwide's own sales personnel, independent distributors, and agents. The new name represents a strategic realignment within the beverage dispensing industry. The new website, www.lancerworldwide.com, positions Lancer Worldwide in the marketplace as the 'go-to' beverage dispensing product and innovation resource for any restaurant, hospitality, convenience store, brand owner, bottler or distributor. This milestone allows the company to put its continual focus on the two pillars of greatest importance to its customers: quality and innovation.

"Lancer's brand has undergone a significant transformation to better represent the next phase of our growth strategy," said E J Morrow, Global President, Lancer Worldwide. "The new identity had to satisfy all of the existing expectations of what the original mark stands for in the global beverage dispensing marketplace while simultaneously moving the brand forward."

As industry technology changes quickly, Lancer Worldwide will continue to invest millions of dollars into research and development. In the last five decades, the company has taken dozens of original, patented products from concept to full production, including beverage and ice dispensers, valves, carbonators, syrup pumps, draft systems and more. This has led to a global reach in a number of countries such as Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Russia, and Brazil. In 2006, Lancer was acquired by Hoshizaki Corporation, one of the world's largest suppliers of commercial kitchen equipment. With this heritage, Lancer Worldwide is no stranger in the international domain and its new name reflects this status as a worldwide leader.

"The addition of 'worldwide' to the Lancer name conveys what we have always been, a global company," says Morrow.

With cutting-edge engineering and materials of the highest quality, Lancer Worldwide will carry on manufacturing future-centric beverage dispensing systems that maintain the premium taste and temperature their customers crave around the world, all the while staying apace of trends in the health and wellness marketplace.

In an age when consumers can order goods and services direct to their door, the classic fountain drink or craft beer is something that should be equally convenient and accessible. Lancer Worldwide aims to uphold the foundation the brand was established upon, by collaborating for efficiencies and optimal customer experiences, envisioning new and creative solutions, and driving continuous excellence with unwavering passion and service.

Lancer Worldwide is the leader in next-generation beverage dispensing, and the new brand of Lancer Corporation, established in 1967 in San Antonio, Texas. Lancer Worldwide leads in innovation and is committed to delivering a beverage dispensing experience that exceeds customer expectations. Through quality and a passion for innovation, Lancer Worldwide creates products that generate profit for its customers worldwide, and give them a distinct advantage in the marketplace. Lancer Corporation is a subsidiary of Hoshizaki Corporation, one of the world's largest suppliers of commercial kitchen equipment. Lancer Worldwide maintains sales and manufacturing facilities in the United States, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, and the United Kingdom. www.lancerworldwide.com

