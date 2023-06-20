Lancer Craft Boats to Donate First Boat for Charity Auction Benefiting American Cancer Society

CHIEFLAND, Fla., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lancer Craft Boats, a leader in boat manufacturing, is proud to announce its donation of  the very first boat they produced, the Lancer Craft Elite. All proceeds raised from the sale of this stunning classic glass boat will go directly to the American Cancer Society, supporting their ongoing efforts to fight cancer and improve the lives of cancer patients and their families. The boat is set to be auctioned off by Barrett-Jackson at their prestigious 2023 Las Vegas Auction, being held June 22nd to 24th, 2023.

The boat, affectionately known as "Pink," features a stunning 20-foot hull design with a pink finish and a wood veil deck. This eye-catching work of art truly embodies the craftsmanship and visual excitement that Lancer Craft Boats is known for, making it a highly sought-after item for boat enthusiasts and collectors alike.

"A little over 1.9 million new cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed in the United States in 2023," said Kimberly Jackson, ACS Southeast Region Executive Vice President. "We are grateful for this partnership with Lancer Craft which reflects the depth and breadth of our commitments to improving the lives of cancer patients and their families."

The decision to donate this exceptional boat to the American Cancer Society comes from a deeply personal place for Lancer Craft Boats founder, Dr. Roger Pecina. He shared, "During our planning and initial trial and error, we came up with the idea of taking one of our 20-foot hulls and doing it in Pink with a wood veil deck and using it as a donation project to the American Cancer Society. All of our families at Lancer Craft have been and are continuing to be affected by cancer. Since our company was new, this also gave our team a rallying point, above just making boats. Pink, as we call her, is a work of art and exemplifies the quality and visual excitement that all the boats in our lineup have."

Lancer Craft Boats is honored to work with Barrett-Jackson, the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events, for this charitable auction of the Lancer Craft Elite. Together, they hope to raise significant funds for the American Cancer Society and contribute to the ongoing fight against cancer.

For more information about Lancer Craft Boats and their line of high-quality boats, please visit https://lancercraft.com/. To learn more about the upcoming Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas Auction and view the boat's docket page, visit barrett-jackson.com.

About Lancer Craft Boats

Lancer Craft Boats is a leading manufacturer of innovative and high-quality boats. Founded by Dr. Roger Pecina, the company prides itself on creating visually exciting and well-crafted boats that stand out on the water. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for giving back, Lancer Craft Boats continuously strives to make a difference in the boating industry and the lives of those affected by cancer.

