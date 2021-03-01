Lancer Skincare's Gentle Exfoliating Peel Pads Bring a New Skin Resurfacing Solution to Your Home

Lancer Skincare's product innovations are informed by Dr. Lancer's clinical observations of his patient base and developed to bring in-clinic solutions directly to customers' homes. Born out of the desire to offer a gentler exfoliating solution for those with sensitive skin, the Gentle Exfoliating Peel Pads harness active ingredients that deliver reliable skin resurfacing results. An extension of Lancer's exfoliation-first ethos that defines the renowned Lancer Anti-Aging Method, the Gentle Exfoliating Peel Pads enhance the efficacy of the Lancer routine by visibly resurfacing and brightening the skin in one easy step. Inspired by the line's Caviar Lime Acid Peel, the Pads create skincare inclusivity by providing an option for mask and peel enthusiasts who are looking for a gentle approach. Made from biodegradable bamboo, each Gentle Exfoliating Peel Pad carries a blend of ingredients helping smooth, brighten and even skin tone, while providing long-lasting anti-aging benefits.

"At Lancer Dermatology, patients receive chemical peels and laser resurfacing for deeper level treatments and often ask for more gentle exfoliating recommendations, and I'm thrilled to bring our expertise to an easy, at-home solution for customers," said Dr. Harold Lancer. "The Gentle Exfoliating Peel Pads are perfect for customers looking for an introduction to exfoliation or continuous maintenance in between more intense exfoliating products and treatments."

"Joining other fan favorites, including Lancer Skincare's best-selling Caviar Acid Lime Peel and Pro Polish Microdermabrasion Device, the Gentle Exfoliating Peel Pads are representative of the brand's unique exfoliation-first approach to skincare," Lancer Skincare CEO Tracey Sameyah adds. "This expansion of the line is another example of the brand's ongoing goal to provide customers with luxury product solutions that are an extension of the Lancer Dermatology clinic. It comes at a time when customers are looking to solidify their at-home skincare regimens due to the ongoing pandemic, marking an exciting new opportunity for the brand."

The Gentle Exfoliating Peel Pads are made from powerful ingredients including Lactic Acid, Bakuchiol, Papaya Fruit Extract and Oatmeal. Lactic Acid, known to be a gentler ingredient, exfoliates the upper layers of the skin and is an AHA that helps to fight wrinkles, hyperpigmentation and overall dull complexion. A plant-derived natural retinol alternative, Bakuchiol, targets fine lines, wrinkles and uneven skin tone by plumping the skin and smoothing out rough skin texture. Papaya Fruit Extract purifies the skin while providing antioxidant benefits and balancing the skin by promoting cell turnover and removing dead skin build-up to reveal a fresher, renewed complexion. The final and a multi-beneficial ingredient, Oat Bran Extract, protects the skin's barrier function, helping to retain skin's moisture as it soothes the skin and relieves it of any dryness. These efficacious wipes are suitable for all skin types, especially those with sensitive skin as some users are unable to use some of the stronger, more active products.

The Gentle Exfoliating Peel Pads will be available through Lancer Skincare beginning March 1, 2021. For more information on the Gentle Exfoliating Peel Pads, Dr. Lancer and Lancer Skincare, visit www.lancerskincare.com .

About Lancer Skincare LLC

With three decades of dermatological practice and daily interaction with his patients at his Beverly Hills practice, Dr. Harold Lancer is the authority on radiant, youthful-looking skin. Through his expertise, cutting edge technology and efficacious skincare line, Dr. Lancer has become one of the most sought out dermatology professionals in the world.

Dr. Lancer's study of the skin's natural renewal and repair process led him to develop the Lancer Method, a three-step routine of Polish, Cleanse, and Nourish formulated to work synergistically to renew and restore the skin's vitality. In Lancer Skincare's true practice-to-product approach, consumers will be introduced to dermatologist-developed products, created in Beverly Hills and curated for their specific skin needs.

Originally from Montreal, Canada, Dr. Lancer spent his youth in Connecticut, received his undergraduate education from Brandeis University and then his medical degree from the University of California/San Diego School of Medicine and Harvard Medical School Dermatology Residency. He later completed a Plastic Surgery fellowship at the Tel Hashomer Medical School visiting fellow in plastic surgery, Israel, followed by a residency in London at St. John's Hospital for Diseases of the Skin, UK. He returned to Southern California where he received his board certification in dermatology in 1983 and began his Beverly Hills practice.

Once only available exclusively to Hollywood's elite at Dr. Lancer's Beverly Hills clinic, Lancer Skincare has evolved into a globally renowned line of advanced anti-aging products available at a variety of luxury retailers including Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Sephora, Harrods, Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus. For more information visit www.lancerskincare.com and Instagram @DrLancerRx.

