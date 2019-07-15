Lancers Day Camp Provides Active, Character-Building Experience For Kids

"Each day, campers participate in a variety of activities that enrich their courage, leadership and teamwork skills," said Brandon LaVictor, director of Lancers Day Camp. "It gives me great satisfaction to see many campers return each year to reconnect with their camp buddies from previous years, and then transition to our St. John's Northwestern adventure camp for kids ages 10-16. Some kids like the atmosphere here so much that they will enroll as middle and high school students for the upcoming academic year."

Lancers Day Camp provided the perfect combination of recreational and team-building activities for a well-balanced, out-of-school experience with a wide range of engaging, hands-on activities that many camps don't offer. "Our camp is unique because of our campus," explained LaVictor. "We can offer archery, an obstacle course, basic rifle marksmanship, rappelling, rock wall climbing, and swimming in both our indoor pool and the lake across the street. Our activities challenge campers to do the best they can and never give up." Working in teams, campers developed new friendships along the way. "Most of our campers attend from the Wisconsin and Illinois areas, but few travel from as far as California and Colorado," said LaVictor.

With the week packed full of adventure, parents report that their "little Lancers" sleep like rocks at bedtime. "Campers have a lot of fun at the rifle range as well as learning the basics of archery, but the pool is far and away the favorite. Campers couldn't get enough of the water," added Mr. LaVictor.

The second session of Lancers Day Camp will be July 29 through August 2. To register, visit www.sjnma.org/summer-leadership-academy/lancers-day-camp.

Founded in 1884, St. John's Northwestern Leadership Academies prepares boys and girls to become young adults to increase their potential for lifetime success through excellence in Academics, Leadership Skills, Spiritual and Character Development, and Athletics/Wellness. For more information, visit www.sjnma.org.

