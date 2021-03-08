Lancium and Layer1 Settle Patent Infringement Suit

HOUSTON, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lancium LLC and Layer1 Technologies, Inc have settled their litigation in the Western District of Texas (6:20-cv-00739-ADA) alleging infringement of Lancium's U.S. Patent 10,608,433 and have entered into a mutually beneficial partnership. Layer1 has licensed Lancium's intellectual property and Lancium will provide Smart Response™ software and services to Layer1.

About Lancium:

Lancium is a technology company creating software and intellectual property solutions that enable more renewable energy on the grid. Lancium's products include Lancium Smart Response™ for rapid server power management, and Lancium Compute™, a platform for high throughput computing applications. Lancium's solutions help ensure that renewable energy can power our future. Lancium has numerous issued and pending patents.

LANCIUM, LANCIUM SMART RESPONSE, and LANCIUM COMPUTE are trademarks of Lancium, LLC.

SOURCE Lancium, LLC