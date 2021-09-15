Lancium Breaks Ground On First Clean Campus In Fort Stockton, Texas

Lancium breaks ground on new Clean Campus in Texas. Initial use will be data center for Bitcoin mining, opening Q1 2022. Tweet this

According to a Company sponsored report "Impact of Large, Flexible Data Center Operations on the Future of ERCOT," (Joshua D. Rhodes, PhD), "… operating data centers in a flexible manor during times of high-grid prices could lead to the deployment of even more wind and solar and—if they are operated with enough flexibility—could result in lower overall carbon emissions."

"Green energy is the future, but we need to rethink the grid in order to accommodate its growth," said Lancium Chief Executive Officer Michael McNamara. "Lancium Controllable Loads act like large power stations in reverse by absorbing abundant renewable energy while simultaneously providing grid ancillary services. Climate change is a big problem, and Lancium is doing our part by working on large-scale solutions."

The initial application at the Fort Stockton Clean Campus will be a 100,000+ square-foot facility for Bitcoin mining and other high throughput computing workloads. The expected completion date for the first 25MW stage is Q1 2022 with the facility reaching full capacity of 325MW by year end 2022.

Lancium and its partners will invest hundreds of millions of dollars at the facility and generate dozens of local, high-paying jobs. Lancium expresses their appreciation to the people and officials of Fort Stockton and Pecos County who have accommodated our growth plans. Lancium is looking forward to a productive partnership with the community for many years to come.

About Lancium

Lancium™ is a technology company creating software and intellectual property solutions that enable more renewable energy on the grid. Lancium's products include Lancium Smart Response™ for rapid server power management, and Lancium Compute™, a platform for high throughput computing applications. Lancium's solutions help ensure that renewable energy can power our future. Lancium has numerous issued and pending patents. For more information visit www.lancium.com, and follow Lancium on Twitter and LinkedIn.

