Lancium Provides Litigation Update on Lawsuit Against Layer1

HOUSTON, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, October 23rd, Judge Albright in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas denied without prejudice Layer1 Technologies' Motion to Dismiss the patent infringement suit brought by Lancium LLC against Layer1.

"We appreciate Judge Albright's rapid denial," stated Lancium CEO, Michael McNamara. "We look forward to the next phases of the case and, ultimately, to the opportunity to present our case to the jury. Under Layer1's present management, it is difficult to see any other path forward."

Lancium has, and will continue to, aggressively protect its existing intellectual property.

Lancium asserts that Layer1 infringes multiple claims of U.S. Patent No. 10,608,433 by manufacturing, using, offering to sell, selling, and/or importing infringing systems and methods for adjusting power consumption utilized in or by at least Layer1's Bitcoin mining facilities.

About Lancium:

Lancium is a technology company creating software and intellectual property solutions that enable more renewable energy on the nation's power grid. Lancium's products include Lancium Smart Response™ for rapid server power management, and Lancium Compute™, a platform for high throughput computing applications. Lancium's solutions help ensure that renewable energy can power our future. Lancium has several issued patents and numerous applications pending.

LANCIUM, LANCIUM SMART RESPONSE, and LANCIUM COMPUTE are trademarks of Lancium, LLC.

SOURCE Lancium, LLC