Lancôme and Monique Lhuillier Celebrate Breathtaking Partnership at Fall 2026 Bridal Runway Show

The Fall 2026 Bridal Collection marked Monique Lhuillier's return to the runway. This season, the designer dared her brides to dream and to push boundaries. A curated wedding trousseau gave brides the tools to assemble looks that embraced individuality while remaining timeless and personal. Presented in an intimate salon-style showcase, the looks flowed from room to room, allowing the intricate artistry and craftsmanship to be experienced up close.

The bridal beauty was showcased by a modern, iridescent twist on traditional beauty characterized by high-shine skin that emanates a natural glow, subtly diffused rose-hued blush imparting a soft flush, and irresistibly glossy lips. Metallics infused a dose of contemporary drama, producing looks that were both timeless and forward-thinking. The makeup looks were crafted in partnership with Monique Lhuillier and pro makeup artist, Mayela Vazquez, unveiling looks that redefined the classic 'blushing bride.'

The Dress Inspirations: The Perfect Harmony

The makeup looks were developed as a reflection of Lhuillier's bridal collection. Romantic gowns became a true celebration of romance through a distinct and current lens. Lightweight, airy, open-weave fabrics created sheer silhouettes with movement and ease. Beauty for the season embodied this same movement – focused on metallic, luminous, glowing skin. Blissful and ethereal, yet unexpectedly modern, the looks paired beautifully with each piece of the bride's wedding trousseau. Together, beauty and fashion created a magical moment to complete the bride's ultimate vision.

The Beauty Looks: A Symphony of Radiance and Romance

Eyes took center stage with a modern metallic finish that echoed the light-catching movement of Monique Lhuillier's ethereal gowns. Using the Lancôme Café Crush Palette, shades of rose gold, champagne, and silver were blended seamlessly across the lids to create a radiant, dimensional glow. Highlighter was pressed into the inner corners and brow bones for an added flash of luminosity, while deeper metallic tones subtly defined the crease, adding soft drama without overpowering the bridal softness. Complementing the luminous eyes, a bold sweep of blush across the cheekbones brought the iconic "blushing bride" to life—elevated, modern, and full of emotion. The overall effect was both romantic and futuristic—a fresh take on bridal beauty that shimmered with elegance.

Key Products for the Radiant Bride

Each model's skin was prepped with Lancôme Advanced Génifique Serum, Lancôme Absolue Revitalizing Eye Cream, and Lancôme Absolue Longevity Soft Cream, delivering deep hydration and a luminous base. For a flawless complexion, Lancôme Teint Idôle Ultra Wear 24H Full Coverage Foundation was applied to even out skin tone, followed by Lancôme Teint Idôle Ultra Wear All Over Full Coverage Concealer to brighten and perfect. A light layer of Lancôme Dual Finish Powder Foundation set the looks while maintaining a radiant finish. Lancôme Blush Subtil in 1000 Berry Bisou was swept across the cheeks for sculpted, dimensional warmth. For added luminosity, Lancôme Teint Idôle Ultra Wear C.E. Skin Transforming Highlighter in 01 Light Glow or 04 Halo Glow was applied to the high points of the face. Brows were softly defined using the Lancôme Brow Define Pencil, enhancing each model's natural shape. Eyes were the statement featuring shimmering metallic tones from the Lancôme Idôle Café Crush Eyeshadow Palette, intensified with highlights from Lancôme Teint Idôle Ultra Wear C.E. Skin Transforming Highlighter in 04 Halo Glow. The looks were completed with lips layered in Lancôme L'Absolu Rouge Drama Ink in 440 Got Me Blushing and topped with LancômeLip Idôle JuicyTreat Lip Oil Gloss in #10Pink Ôh La La and #22 Rosy Plump for a glossy, romantic finish.

"Partnering with a visionary like Monique Lhuillier is not just about creating beautiful makeup looks; it's about defining the future of bridal beauty," said Ramzy Burns, General Manager of Lancôme. "This collaboration underscores Lancôme's commitment to artistry, innovation, and celebrating women's most cherished moments. We believe that true beauty shines brightest when it is authentic and inspiring, and Monique's designs, combined with our unparalleled makeup expertise, perfectly embody this ethos."

"Lancôme is a brand that deeply aligns with my vision as a bridal designer; celebrating timeless beauty and emotional connection," said Monique Lhuillier, Creative Director of Monique Lhuillier. "I've always admired Lancôme's ability to enhance a woman's natural radiance in a way that feels effortless yet impactful — much like how I approach bridal design. This partnership reflects the artistry of fashion and the transformative power of beauty to create a bridal experience that defines modern romance."

This partnership underscores Lancôme and Monique Lhuillier's shared commitments to love, elegance, and generational beauty.

About Lancôme

Founded in 1935 by the visionary pioneer Armand Petitjean, with the wish of spreading the spirit and taste of French elegance around the world, Lancôme immediately embodied the essence of beauty. More than ever before, the brand aims to offer every woman the possibility to blossom and embrace her beauty and femininity whatever her age or skin color. Lancôme is present in 135 countries, with about 20,000 beauty advisers in as many points of sale offering sophisticated services and iconic products to an international clientele. Lancôme successfully combines scientific expertise, and an intuitive understanding of women's needs to produce major innovations, unique and complementary between skincare, makeup, and perfume. Lancôme affirms that happiness is the most attractive beauty. To embody that, the brand has chosen charismatic and fully accomplished women such as Julia Roberts, Olivia Rodrigo, Isabella Rossellini, Amanda Seyfried, Joy Sunday, Nico Parker and Aya Nakamura.

ABOUT MONIQUE LHUILLIER

Monique Lhuillier is internationally recognized as one of America's foremost designers. Established in 1996 by Monique Lhuillier and her husband, Tom Bugbee, the company is considered one of the leading fashion houses in design, quality, and creativity. With a passion for creating collections that are both feminine and modern, Monique Lhuillier continues to design ready-to-wear, accessories and bridal collections that are luxurious, chic, and true to her aesthetic. Fans include Emma Stone, Blake Lively, Taylor Swift, Reese Witherspoon, Kristen Bell, Anna Kendrick, and the First Lady Michelle Obama among others. Monique's signature design sensibility has led to the launch of many licensed products transforming the company into a luxury lifestyle brand. Monique Lhuillier products are distributed through Monique Lhuillier stores, premium department stores and specialty stores throughout the world. For additional information visitwww.moniquelhuillier.com. For additional information visit www.moniquelhuillier.com.

