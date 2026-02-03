Lancôme Announces Christy Turlington as Global Ambassador

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Her natural optimism, profound sense of purpose, and active community-building inspire the world over: Lancôme welcomes the legendary American model, global maternal health advocate, and filmmaker Christy Turlington Burns as its new Global Ambassador, an embodiment of the brand's fearless optimism and unwavering commitment to progress.

Global Ambassador Christy Turlington

Lancôme continuously redefines beauty through pioneering advancements in Skincare, Makeup, and Fragrance. Its heritage is one of curiosity and reinvention, inspiring women globally to embrace their beauty with confidence and share their strength. Christy Turlington's innate femininity, proactive advocacy, and spirited outlook perfectly align with Lancôme's mission to inspire joyful and confident living, making her an extraordinary voice for the brand.

A LEGACY OF BEAUTY AND IMPACT

One of the most iconic figures in fashion, Christy Turlington rose to international prominence during the supermodel era of the late '80s. Her influence spans decades, with appearances on more than 500 magazine covers and campaigns for some of the world's best-known fashion brands. Today Christy is also a respected philanthropist, nonprofit leader, accomplished author dedicated yogini and wellness advocate. Her pregnancy and childbirth experience and motherhood journey inspired her to write, direct and produce the powerful documentary No Woman, No Cry (2010) and later to found the nonprofit Every Mother Counts, which she leads today. Through her dedication, Christy has redefined what it means to use influence for lasting positive change.

CONSCIOUS OPTIMISM

Of this new partnership, Christy Turlington said, "Lancôme represents a legacy of French elegance and progress that has always resonated with me. I've long admired the brand's dedication to celebrating women at every stage of life and their commitment to meaningful values. As someone who believes deeply in supporting women's health and well-being, I'm honored to join a family that shares that vision and uses beauty as a platform for positive change."

Vania Lacascade, Lancôme Global Brand President, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Christy into our collective. Her conscious optimism, sense of purpose and commitment to supporting women across generations perfectly embody Lancôme's values. We are endlessly inspired by her grace, wisdom and ability to create meaningful connections across communities."

With her timeless elegance and thoughtful approach to wellness, Christy joins an exceptional roster of global ambassadors that includes Julia Roberts, Olivia Rodrigo, Isabella Rossellini and Aya Nakamura, among others.

For further information please contact:

Lancôme PR – Alison Brod Marketing & Communications: [email protected]

Leah Pitman – Head of PR + Partnerships, Consumer Engagement: [email protected]

SOURCE Lancôme Paris