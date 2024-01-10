NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lancôme is delighted to announce the appointment of Nigerian-American actress, producer, and director Joy Sunday as a new Global Ambassador of the brand.

THE SCENE-STEALING ACTRESS MAKING HER MARK IN HOLLYWOOD

LANCÔME& APPOINTS& JOY& SUNDAY& AS& GLOBAL& AMBASSADOR

Joy has established herself as a rising star in the entertainment industry, with an impressive array of performances in TV and films, including the acclaimed "Dear White People", "Bad Hair", "Shithouse", and "The Beta Test". Most recently, she captivated audiences worldwide portraying Bianca Barclay in the Netflix series "Wednesday'', directed by Tim Burton. Through her dynamic and nuanced work, Sunday continues to showcase her exceptional talent and cement her place among the most exciting new talents in the industry.

Sunday expresses her excitement to be joining the Lancôme family by saying, "Lancôme has always been a brand that I have admired for its commitment to empowering women and inspiring us to be the best versions of ourselves. I believe these values are crucial in today's world, and I am proud to represent and collaborate with a brand that shares my beliefs."

Francoise Lehmann, Lancôme Global Brand President, shares her enthusiasm about the new addition, stating, "We are honored to welcome Joy to the Lancôme family. Her exceptional talent, unwavering passion, and fresh and young energy are truly inspiring''.

Joining the stellar group of Lancôme global ambassadors, Joy brings her own unique appeal and identity. Sunday's positive and radiant personality, as well as her natural talent and beauty, make her an ideal fit for Lancôme.

SOURCE Lancôme USA