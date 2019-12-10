Land Advisors Teams Up with Carter Froelich to Create Launch Development Finance Advisors

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Land Advisors Organization is pleased to announce its newest business venture: Launch Development Finance Advisors, a transaction based real estate consulting firm that specializes in handcrafted financing and cost reduction strategies for the development and building industries.



With their extensive knowledge in real estate investment and development, Launch Development Finance Advisors (or "Launch") consultants are focused on enhancing project returns and economics for clients by utilizing unique financing and advisory processes to finance public improvements, reduce costs, and mitigate risks.



Launch is led by Carter Froelich, the Managing Principal of the firm. "We are thrilled to be joining Land Advisors and to be a part of their team. They have created a collective group of services that is really rare in our business, so it was an easy decision to team up with Land Advisors," says Froelich.

Tony Eaton, President of Land Advisors – California Division, adds, "Land Advisors is constantly evolving its scope of services with its complementary businesses. We are always looking for ways to maximize the value of client's assets. Teaming Launch with our three other businesses is the next step in the evolution of the service platform that we can provide for our clients. I know our clients will be blown away by the precision and efficiency that Launch offers."



Launch is unique in its industry as it is already well-established in Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, and Idaho. Launch has been extremely successful in its expansion into five, vastly different states, and now it's ready to make its expansion into California.



Froelich, who is a Certified Public Accountant in both California and Arizona states, "Launch's consulting services associated with financing of public infrastructure through special taxing districts fits nicely into Land Advisors' suite of services, enabling the firm's professionals to provide an end-to-end solution related to the acquisition, development and disposition of land related assets," explains Froelich.



Prior to the founding of Launch, Froelich was the Managing Principal of the Southwest and Mountain Regions of DPFG, a national real estate consulting firm.



Froelich, who has previously served as a State Certified Real Estate Appraiser in Arizona, held the title of Manager of Real Estate Consulting of Kenneth Leventhal & Company in the Phoenix and Newport Beach offices.



With over 36 years of experience in the real estate industry with 32 of those years focused in real estate consulting, Froelich specializes in the formulation and implementation of land secured financings for large scale developments and the formulation of development strategies for large scale master planned communities.



"Carter's strong determination and commitment to this business is inspiring. For years, he's been instrumental in expanding companies and I'm excited to see him do the same for Launch," says Katie Spitznagel, Chief Operating Officer of Land Advisors – California Division.



"Both Land Advisors and Launch not only share the same clients, but we also share the same optimism about the future of real estate, which is only going to make this partnership stronger and highly successful." says Spitznagel.

