Land Bridgers To Assume CEO Role At Integrated Financial Group (IFG)

ATLANTA, Ga., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Land Bridgers will be assuming the role of CEO of Integrated Financial Group (IFG), a consortium of independent financial planners headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. IFG Founder and long-standing CEO, Don Patrick, will take on a new role as Founder and Chief Strategy Officer for the organization.

Bridgers says, "In 2003, Don's vision was to have a group of independent financial advisors that would have a culture of learning together, sharing, and caring for each other. That vision has certainly come to fruition, and the goal is to continue to build on what he envisioned seventeen years ago. Though we are going through a change of leadership, the mission of protecting our culture will not change. Don and I will continue to work closely together to cultivate an environment that affirms our advisors can accomplish more together than any one of them could do alone. I am humbled to lead IFG and grateful to Don for his trust to carry his vision into the future."

"This is such an important day for the future of IFG and all associated with it," said Patrick. "Today is a culmination of a lot of planning and hard work to ensure IFG is here for our advisors for decades to come. I am extremely proud of what Land and I have accomplished together since he joined in 2013. We have experienced growth with the addition of great advisors and significantly improved our internal infrastructure to provide the resources and support our advisors need now and into the future. I have every confidence IFG and its advisors will be in good hands with Land at the helm."

"We congratulate Land on his expanded role as CEO," said Andy Kalbaugh, LPL Financial Managing Director Divisional President, National Sales and Consulting. "LPL is a proud partner to Integrated Financial Group. We thank them for all they do to support LPL advisors and we wish them continued success."

Bridgers will continue to oversee all departments of IFG including: Advisor Development, Business Development, Investment Solutions, Marketing, Operations, and Finance. Also, Bridgers will work closely with Patrick as they focus on the vision for IFG and supporting its advisors. Patrick's role will turn his focus toward anticipating the needs of IFG's advisors and developing strategic initiatives for the future.

Integrated Financial Group (IFG) is a consortium of independent financial planners dedicated to leading the fiduciary standard for investment and wealth management. On a day-to-day basis, IFG's distinctive culture encourages members to collaborate and share ideas. It's called the Brain Trust, where the wisdom and experience of tenured advisors integrate with fresh, new insights from younger ones. Since 2003, IFG has fostered this environment and, at the same time, offered premium business support services, regulatory compliance oversight, business consulting, advisory marketing, and professional coaching to help advisors reach their full potential. Integrated Financial Group's 80+ advisor members own businesses across ten states totaling over $2.5 billion in brokerage and advisory assets through LPL Financial and over $2 billion in assets under management through its separate registered investment advisor (RIA), IFG Advisory, LLC as of 9/1/2020. Integrated Financial Group has been one of *Atlanta's Top 25 Financial Planning and Advisory Firms since 2004, and an Atlanta Journal-Constitution Top Workplace since 2015. To learn more, visit www.TheBrainTrust.net or call 770-353-6400.

*Based on assets under advisement since 2004, Atlanta Business Chronicle. Integrated Financial Group was recognized as a Top Workplace based solely on surveys about the workplace completed by their employees, 2015-2020. Securities offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA). Member FINRA/ SIPC. Advisory Services offered through IFG Advisory, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA). Integrated Financial Group, IFG Advisory, LLC are separate entities from LPL Financial.

