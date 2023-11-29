Land Broker Co-op Announces Compelling Collaboration with LandSearch to Syndicate Real Estate Listings

HOUSTON, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Land Broker Co-op is delighted to unveil an exciting new collaboration with LandSearch. This development marks a significant milestone in the Land Broker Co-op's "Get Connected" Program, the most comprehensive listing syndication network in the land industry, offering one-click access to leading industry sites at no additional cost.

As a Land Broker Co-op Member/Owner, you can now harness the power of "Get Connected" to display all your listings on the LandSearch platform, as part of your annual Co-op membership. This expansive network and increased exposure enhances your value proposition in the real estate market, giving you an edge at the listing table.

"The 'Get Connected' platform empowers us to offer expansive coverage at a fraction of the typical cost, and the inclusion of LandSearch marks the most recent enhancement to our rapidly expanding network. Collaborative partnerships like this one are pivotal in delivering added value to our members. We are genuinely excited about our collaboration with them," remarked David Light, Chief Development Officer of Land Broker Co-op.

"We're eager to share Land Broker Co-op properties with millions of visitors and expand our marketplace with additional high-quality listings. This collaboration represents our continued commitment to being a highly accessible and effective land marketing platform."

– Michael Leigeber, CEO of LandSearch

The Land Broker Co-op is a nationwide cooperative of real estate professionals committed to the success of rural real estate brokers and agents. By connecting and empowering its members, Land Broker Co-op strives to facilitate growth and innovation in the land industry.

LandSearch was built from the ground up, taking the time to listen to landowners, buyers, and real estate professionals along the way and forge strong relationships in the industry. LandSearch allows sellers to advertise their properties to millions of buyers for free and subscribe for even further listing exposure.

