Land Broker Co-op Announces Compelling Collaboration with LandSearch to Syndicate Real Estate Listings

News provided by

Land Broker Co-op

29 Nov, 2023, 08:31 ET

HOUSTON, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Land Broker Co-op is delighted to unveil an exciting new collaboration with LandSearch. This development marks a significant milestone in the Land Broker Co-op's "Get Connected" Program, the most comprehensive listing syndication network in the land industry, offering one-click access to leading industry sites at no additional cost.

Continue Reading
Land Broker Co-op
Land Broker Co-op

As a Land Broker Co-op Member/Owner, you can now harness the power of "Get Connected" to display all your listings on the LandSearch platform, as part of your annual Co-op membership. This expansive network and increased exposure enhances your value proposition in the real estate market, giving you an edge at the listing table.

"The 'Get Connected' platform empowers us to offer expansive coverage at a fraction of the typical cost, and the inclusion of LandSearch marks the most recent enhancement to our rapidly expanding network. Collaborative partnerships like this one are pivotal in delivering added value to our members. We are genuinely excited about our collaboration with them," remarked David Light, Chief Development Officer of Land Broker Co-op.

"We're eager to share Land Broker Co-op properties with millions of visitors and expand our marketplace with additional high-quality listings. This collaboration represents our continued commitment to being a highly accessible and effective land marketing platform."
Michael Leigeber, CEO of LandSearch

About Land Broker Co-op:
The Land Broker Co-op is a nationwide cooperative of real estate professionals committed to the success of rural real estate brokers and agents. By connecting and empowering its members, Land Broker Co-op strives to facilitate growth and innovation in the land industry.
https://www.landbrokermls.com/

About LandSearch:
LandSearch was built from the ground up, taking the time to listen to landowners, buyers, and real estate professionals along the way and forge strong relationships in the industry. LandSearch allows sellers to advertise their properties to millions of buyers for free and subscribe for even further listing exposure.

Media Contact:
CT Adams
208-681-7709
[email protected] 

SOURCE Land Broker Co-op

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.