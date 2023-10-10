LAND Celebrates Milestones and Rust Belt roots with 'Made in Cleveland' Campaign

E-moto maker sells 100th bike produced at its headquarters on West 65th Street in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of selling its 100th Cleveland-made electric motorcycle, LAND, an electric mobility manufacturer, announces the launch of its 'Made in Cleveland' campaign, showcasing the company's road to success and deep connection to the Rust Belt region.

Continue Reading
LAND designs, builds its innovative e-Moto, The District, at its facility on Cleveland’s west side.
Founded in Cleveland in 2020, LAND quickly became a prominent player in the electric bike industry after being the first to release an e-Moto, The District, which combines the ease of use of an e-bike and the power of an e-motorcycle into one two-wheel EV. Most recently, LAND closed a successful Series A fundraise, which was oversubscribed, expanded its production team, and renovated its 30,000-square-foot facility—driving the design and development of eco-friendly urban transportation solutions.

"We're committed to designing, building and making our e-motorcycles at our facility in the heart of Cleveland," LAND Founder and CEO Scott Colosimo says. "The campaign is a tribute to the quality manufacturing and craftsmanship that comes from this region."

One of the key milestones LAND is celebrating with this campaign is the production of its 100th electric motorcycle that signifies the company's rapid growth and support of Cleveland's economy. Another is the partnerships and relationships established since opening its headquarters. In collaboration with Greater Cleveland Partnership, LAND offers an internship program with the goal to encourage young creatives to build their careers in Cleveland. The program currently employs two engineering students—one from Cleveland State University and the other from Case Western University. Additionally, LAND has held a series of events, test rides and facility tours this year, including a visit with Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and an evening with Young ACG Cleveland.

The 'Made in Cleveland' campaign will include additional community engagement initiatives, including a partnership with Cleveland Vibes and hosting the attendees of the 2023 Forbes Under 30 Summit, which takes place on October 8-11 in Cleveland, for an electric experience at LAND.

"Our headquarters is a hub where we can connect, educate and inspire locals and people visiting Cleveland from out of town," LAND's Head of Design Evan Painter says. "After they see the design and innovation that's happening here, they start to see that the Midwest is on the rise."

To learn more, visit landmoto.io.

About LAND
Founded in 2020 by Scott Colosimo in Cleveland, Ohio, LAND is based on the principle that energy continuity and mobility are essential to modern life. LAND provides a transitional e-Moto ecosystem with a portable battery platform (CORE), a game-changing approach in the light electric vehicle industry. With products proudly manufactured in Cleveland, LAND is unwavering in its belief in American ingenuity and world-class craftsmanship. As a design-forward company, LAND is dedicated to constantly evolving to meet the needs of their customers, everyday consumers and businesses looking for energy efficiency. For more information on LAND, visit landmoto.io; like us on Facebook (Facebook.com/LandMo.to); follow us on Instagram (@Land_Moto); or watch us on YouTube (youtube.com/c/LANDEnergy) and TikTok (@Land_Moto).

