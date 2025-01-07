LAND Energy Expands Global Footprint with IMI Manufacturing Partnership

Strategic Manufacturing Agreement to Accelerate New Electric Vehicle Production Globally

CLEVELAND, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LAND / LAND Energy, a Cleveland-based electric mobility manufacturer, announces a strategic partnership with Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. (IMI), a global multi-national electronics manufacturing group, to produce their new global mobility platform to be announced early in 2025. The operating agreement, signed in December, marks LAND's first expansion into Southeast Asian markets.

The partnership leverages IMI's extensive manufacturing capabilities, currently producing both electric and gas motorcycles in the Philippines. This collaboration will enable LAND to efficiently manufacture and distribute their new product across rapidly growing Asian and European markets, where two-wheel electric vehicles are experiencing significant adoption.

"My companies and I have been friendly with the Ayala / IMI group for over a decade and we have discussed working together in the past," said Scott Colosimo, LAND Founder and CEO. "The time has come for us to move forward together and by partnering with IMI, LAND can bring our new vehicle platform to key international markets more efficiently."

While this partnership expands LAND's international presence, the company's flagship product, The District, will continue to be manufactured in the United States, focusing on domestic market growth.

IMI specializes in highly reliable and quality electronics for long product life cycle segments in the automotive, industrial, power electronics, communications, and medical markets. The company's manufacturing expertise and scalable production capabilities align perfectly with LAND's vision of revolutionizing mobile energy through innovative e-mobility solutions.

"Our partnership with LAND Energy is a significant step forward in our mission to enhance our core business and expand our capabilities in the electric mobility sector. By leveraging our combined expertise, we are poised to drive innovation and deliver superior solutions to our customers," said Lou Hughes, CEO of IMI.

The collaboration is expected to accelerate LAND's market penetration and support the growing global demand for efficient, sustainable transportation solutions.

For more information on LAND, visit LandMoto.io.

About LAND
Founded in 2020 by Scott Colosimo in Cleveland, Ohio, LAND is based on the principle that energy continuity and mobility are essential to modern life. LAND provides a transitional e-Moto ecosystem with a portable power platform (CORE), a game-changing approach in the light electric vehicle industry. With products proudly manufactured in Cleveland, LAND is unwavering in its belief in American ingenuity and world-class craftsmanship. As a design-forward company, LAND is dedicated to constantly evolving to meet the needs of their customers, everyday consumers and businesses looking for energy efficiency.

About IMI

A leading global electronics manufacturing solutions expert, the company specializes in highly reliable and quality electronics for long product life cycle segments in the automotive, industrial, power electronics, communications, and the medical markets.
IMI provides engineering, manufacturing, and support and fulfillment capabilities to diverse industries globally.
For more information, visit www.global-imi.com

