Land Gorilla Boosts Construction Loan Efficiency with Enhanced Encompass Integration

Update streamlines data exchange and automates key steps for lenders

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Land Gorilla , the leading construction loan management platform provider and ICE Silver Partner, today announced an enhanced integration with Encompass® by ICE Mortgage Technology. This modern framework enables industry participants to integrate to ICE solutions and provide their services to loan originators through secure API-enabled technology.

The new integration provides mortgage lenders with greater control over the data exchanged between Encompass and Land Gorilla, making transfers more seamless and efficient. The shift to the Encompass Partner Connect (EPC) framework also ensures long-term compatibility with ongoing updates from ICE Mortgage Technology and Land Gorilla.

The integration's move to the Encompass Partner Connect (EPC) framework provides the essential foundation for seamless data exchange, but the inclusion of Land Gorilla's AI capabilities supercharges the solution. By combining EPC's automated workflows with Land Gorilla's AI-powered Intelligent Document Processing, the system now maps critical budget information directly to the loan without human intervention. This powerful synergy takes the integration to a new level, replacing manual data entry with a fully automated experience that drastically reduces the burden on draw management teams.

"This is a major step forward for construction lending," said Sean Faries, CEO of Land Gorilla. "By pairing ICE's EPC technology with the Land Gorilla platform, our clients have all the tools they need to mitigate risk, improve loan profitability, and provide a smoother experience for borrowers and builders."

Highlights of the enhanced Encompass integration include:

Reduced manual effort – Lenders can automate the creation of loans from Encompass to Land Gorilla, eliminating manual requests and speeding borrower and contractor access to funds.

Better data accuracy – Advanced mapping supports data management best practices and compliance.

Real-time information – Continuous data exchange ensures records are synced, reducing delays for borrowers.

Lower costs – Increased automation reduces labor, errors and overall operating expenses.

For more information, visit Land Gorilla on the ICE Mortgage Technology Marketplace .

ICE does not own, control, or endorse any specific industry participant or the product/service provided. Loan originators and servicers are responsible for vetting, selecting, and contracting with the providers of their choosing.

About Land Gorilla

Land Gorilla is the leading technology provider of construction loan management software, giving financial institutions confidence to make safe, fast, and profitable construction loans. Land Gorilla's technology reduces the frustrating back and forth between loan stakeholders, while giving lenders complete control over draw management and reporting tasks. The company's proven platform enables faster disbursements and seamless exchange of information between stakeholders all in one place. For more information, visit www.landgorilla.com.

Media Contact:

Mike Murray

Strategic Vantage Marketing & Public Relations

(240) 498-0863

[email protected]

SOURCE Land Gorilla