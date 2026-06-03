Land id® Announces Canva Integration That Enables Import of Custom Map Visualizations Into Canva Designs

Real estate marketing teams and agents can now leverage Land id's compelling, data-driven property visualizations into layouts they create within the powerful design and marketing platform

BOZEMAN, Mont. and AUSTIN, Texas, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Land id has launched functionality within Canva, the world's leading visual communication platform that empowers everyone to create, collaborate, and publish visual work. The fast-growing platform is especially popular in the real estate industry for its ease of use and creative versatility. The connection will provide Land id customers the ability to quickly insert rich interactive property visualizations, property tours, custom maps, images, and property insights into whatever they design in Canva.

Real estate marketing teams and agents can now leverage Land id’s compelling, data-driven property visualizations within Canva.

Canva allows real estate agents and brokerage marketing teams to create landing pages, social media posts, listing presentations, email campaigns, and even print materials. Now, Land id helps all of those assets tell better stories about the properties they market. Land id Property Tour and map links can be quickly inserted into Canva designs instead of relying on bland screenshots or static map images.

"Real estate teams are some of the most creative, high-volume content producers out there, and they need tools that keep up with the speed and variety of their work. Land id's integration means agents and their teams can bring richer property data and visualizations directly into their Canva workflows, elevating their marketing content without complicating their work," said Bryant Lee, Head of Ecosystem Partnerships and GTM at Canva.

Shon Wedde, Director of Partnerships at Land id, added, "This integration is about elevating both the quality and reach of property marketing. Land id brings rich property data and a visually interactive experience, while Canva brings speed, brand management, and creative flexibility. Together, we're giving real estate professionals the ability to produce standout, data-driven marketing at a level that was previously out of reach for many."

Residential, luxury, commercial, farm, ranch, and land real estate brokerages are perpetually seeking advantages for their sellers in an increasingly media-rich marketing environment. Sellers, too, expect more from the people and brokerages they hire to represent their properties. The solution is rarely as simple as an MLS listing or social media post. Real estate marketing needs to be technologically sophisticated and quantifiable, as well as be able to share rich insights and extensive visuals to capture the modern, mobile property investor.

Land id is listed under Canva's App Marketplace, from which users import Property Tours and maps from Land id into their content. Land id will continue to release features that simplify how property data can be incorporated as the relationship evolves.

Canva's intuitive platform catapulted it into the real estate market's collective tech stack, with agents and brokerage marketing teams nationwide seizing on its off-the-shelf templates and automations, features that were long held under the domain of expensive graphic design applications or specialized vendors, out of reach for many. Canva plus Land id now puts agency-level creative production and marketing intelligence into the hands of marketing teams and individual agents.

ABOUT LAND ID

Built by real estate mapping professionals, designed for everyone, Land id provides a new level of insight to anyone who owns, manages or sells property. Our web and mobile applications enable real estate pros, agriculture, appraisers, builders, landowners, and anyone curious about land to discover extensive private parcel data and use it to power shareable, interactive maps and unique listing marketing assets. To date, more than 45,000 users have created more than 2 million maps, and more than 2.5 million maps are viewed each month. Land id's mission is to make high-quality mapping and in-depth property information analysis tools accessible to everyone. Land id's headquarters are in Bozeman, MT and Austin, TX. Learn more about Land id at https://id.land/about

SOURCE Land id, Inc.