To offer advisors best-in-breed marketing technology, Engel & Völkers partners with mapping and data visualization firm Land id®

The technology agreement launches in Engel & Völkers Land and Ranch Group, but agents at all market levels and locations are eligible to leverage the application

BOZEMAN, Mont. and AUSTIN, Texas, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Engel & Völkers Land and Ranch Group is a global network of uniquely experienced category advisors assembled to market and broker working, residential and recreational ranches and acreage. In their effort to help customers better understand the countless data points and market advantages that drive such investments, the group has selected Land id, an industry leader in providing graphically in-depth property analytics and land visualizations.

To offer advisors best-in-breed marketing technology, Engel & Völkers partners with mapping and data firm Land id® Post this Engel & Völkers partners with Land id®

Engel & Völkers Land and Ranch advisors are experienced, knowledgeable professionals who are passionate about the landscapes that their clients own and operate. Land id is now their top tool for supplementing and sharing that wisdom with those who seek to own more than a traditional single-family property. Whether their goal is business expansion or a generational retreat, Land and Ranch customers will now be more informed and supported by Land id's expansive functionality blending property intelligence with cutting-edge marketing.

Land id's core feature set makes it an ideal business software solution for the advisors in the Engel & Völkers Land and Ranch Group, however its value doesn't end there. Land id's functionality and suburban market intelligence also provide powerful advantages in the traditional residential market. With Land id, single-family, new development and commercial property advisors can identify relocation trends, hidden land risks, and tax and mortgage histories that will augment any listing, marketing and sales strategy or CMA.

"Understanding how land and location affect current and long-term potential values is essential to how our advisors serve their customers, and Land id is a critical tool in communicating that knowledge," said Laura DesMoine, SVP of Strategic Initiatives with Engel & Völkers. She continued, "From ranches to commercial plots, land-based transactions require in-depth insights about the surrounding landscapes, and the more up-to-date and specific the better. Old maps, aerial photography and other resources simply aren't as effective as they once were, now that real-time, custom data layers and visualizations are possible."

Land id offers users an entirely new way to evaluate, interact with and understand the very foundation of the entire real estate ecosystem. From custom property maps and high-resolution satellite imagery to richly detailed contextual layers and nationwide parcel boundaries, Land id is unmatched in its proptech category, allowing Engel & Völkers Land and Ranch teams to offer yet another advantage. The benefits of this partnership are many, including more accurate and less risk-prone land valuations, shorter due diligence periods and improved buyer confidence, among others.

"This is justification for us that the rich interpretation of geospatial data is driving even something as hands-on and organic as land sales," said Steve Roberson, Founder of Land id. "We're proud that Engel & Völkers recognized our ability to support their sales expertise in this arena, and we're certain both companies will grow from this relationship."

Engel & Völkers Land and Ranch advisors will soon add to Land id's growing showcase of the most geographically distinct properties found in America, those that typically demand attention from a very exclusive buyer demographic, including the historic Wilson Ranch in Jackson Hole Wyoming, a remarkable 120-acre family-owned property, available for the first time in 128 years.

If it's on land, it's in Land id.

ABOUT LAND ID

Built by real estate mapping professionals, designed for everyone, Land id provides a new level of insight to anyone who owns, manages or sells property. Our web and mobile applications enable real estate pros, agriculture, appraisers, builders, landowners, and anyone curious about land to discover extensive private parcel data and use it to power shareable, interactive maps and unique listing marketing assets. To date, more than 45,000 users have created more than 3 million maps and more than 2.5 million maps are viewed each month. Land id's mission is to make high-quality mapping and in-depth property information analysis tools accessible to everyone. Land id's headquarters are in Bozeman, MT and Austin, TX. Learn more about Land id at https://id.land/about

SOURCE Land id, Inc.