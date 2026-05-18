Meet the Land id® Property Tour. AI-Powered, Insight-Rich, and Built for Modern Real Estate Marketing. Text the Whole Story to Your Buyer's Phone.

The new product represents the evolution of listing presentations, blending map visualizations, high-resolution photography, data layering, 3D land flyovers, and the best components of the company's heralded storytelling capabilities

BOZEMAN, Mont and AUSTIN, Texas, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Announcing Land id Property Tour, Land id's most comprehensive property presentation offering to date. The mobile and browser-based AI-backed experience leads users through the story of any property, using 3D flyovers, photo galleries, dozens of land data layers, compelling copy, and a number of other map-based visualizations and marketing tools.

See the newest evolution of property presentations, now available on Land id®.

The intent of the product is to give real estate agents in any category a simple way to win business with engaging, visual market intelligence and best-of-breed communication advantages. Land id Property Tours are assembled by AI taught to pull from public and private data partners. They can be created in minutes and require no technical or design skills to publish.

Land id Property Tour benefits agents by providing them one of the category's most unique and data-accurate platforms for presenting any type of listing. Agents save time by combining a multitude of presentation resources into a single experience—maps, 3D flyovers, school and utility data, property descriptions, and high-resolution interior and exterior photography. It reduces dependency on common CMA systems and uncovers more ways to add value to a property.

Land id Property Tour blends prospectus-level investment data with retail buyer insights. It leads to better-informed decisions because it doesn't rely on a static PDF with data that becomes outdated hours after being emailed. Instead, it serves as a conduit to live information on community boundaries, tax valuations, easements, city limits, pending housing developments, and any other data type required to buy and sell real estate. Users are offered an array of perspectives and menus by which to understand any property from beginning to end, and top to bottom.

Agents new to Land id can publish a Property Tour in a few minutes. Established users will find it powerfully intuitive.

"Our Land id® Property Tour is the easiest, smartest way we have ever given agents to market a property," said Edwin Tofslie, Director of Strategy and Design. "AI does the heavy lifting, pulling the data, and assembling the story, so agents can publish a polished, client-ready tour in minutes, then send it straight to a buyer's phone with a single link. It is built for any agent, in any market, who wants to lead with insight and give their listings the presentation they deserve."

Map visualization remains exceptionally persuasive in its ability to help people understand property, and the company's aim was to elegantly package the array of information sources that developers, investors, and retail buyers need to submit an offer. Land id's product and engineering teams keep this goal front and center, and adorn their decisions with consumer behavior metrics, usability studies, and market demands on real estate agents.

To experience the Property Tour right now, visit the Coastal Luxury Retreat in Cannon Beach, OR Property Tour example live on Land id. For a full demo of the product, a walkthrough is available to the public on the Land id YouTube Channel.

Land id Property Tour is being made available upon launch to Land id Pro users.

ABOUT LAND ID

Built by real estate mapping professionals, designed for everyone, Land id provides a new level of insight to anyone who owns, manages, or sells property. Our web and mobile applications enable real estate pros, appraisers, builders, landowners, and anyone curious about land to discover extensive private parcel data and use it to power shareable, interactive property tours and unique listing marketing assets. To date, 50,000 users have created more than 3 million maps, and more than 2.5 million maps are viewed each month. Land id's mission is to make high-quality mapping and in-depth property information analysis tools accessible to everyone. Land id's headquarters are in Bozeman, MT and Austin, TX. Learn more about Land id at https://id.land/about

SOURCE Land id, Inc.