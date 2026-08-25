Land id® Expands Product and AI Leadership with Senior Executive Hires

Two senior executive hires signal Land id's acceleration into AI-powered property intelligence. Post this

The hires come as Land id continues to expand its real estate and property intelligence platform, combining geospatial visualization, proprietary property data, and AI to help customers not just access information about a property, but understand what it means and act on it.

Lutzenberger brings deep experience in machine learning, large language models, and geospatial technology. He holds a PhD in Electrical Engineering and spent nearly a decade at onX, where he helped build the geospatial pipelines and 3D technologies underpinning the company's growth to more than 10 million users.

"The combination of geospatial information, proprietary data, and AI creates an entirely new way to understand a property and make decisions around it," Lutzenberger said. "The foundation is already in place at Land id, and I'm excited to build on it, surfacing relevant insights and automating real estate workflows for every person and every property."

Omland brings more than two decades of experience building and scaling enterprise software products. He held product leadership roles at Bozeman-based RightNow Technologies, acquired by Oracle in 2011, and more recently led Workiva's platform product team as the company grew from $220 million to more than $800 million in annual revenue.

"Real estate is the world's largest asset class, yet the information people need to understand a property and make decisions about it is still incredibly fragmented and difficult to interpret," Omland said. "Land id has the data, technology, and team to bring that information together in a much more intelligent way. That creates an opportunity for Land id to power workflows across every step of the real estate lifecycle. That's what made this opportunity so compelling to me."

"Chris and Jeff bring exactly the kind of experience and leadership we need for Land id's next stage of growth," said Chris Hamilton, Chief Operating Officer of Land id. "We've built a strong foundation in property data and geospatial technology. Chris brings a proven ability to scale product organizations, and Jeff brings deep technical experience at the intersection of data, geospatial technology, and AI. Together, they significantly expand what we are capable of building."

Omland and Lutzenberger will work closely across product, engineering, data, and AI as Land id develops its next generation of property intelligence capabilities, while remaining focused on the needs of customers across real estate, land management, agriculture, insurance, appraisal, and other property-driven industries.

ABOUT LAND ID

Land id® combines data, intelligence, and outcomes to underpin every property decision for the world's largest asset class. The company unifies scattered data sources into a single, intuitive visualization and analysis solution for both web and mobile environments, allowing every category of real estate stakeholder to make better decisions in less time. With case studies ranging from expansive Mountain West ranches to remote recreational lodges, Land id is solving knowledge-based challenges beyond the built world. Land id is based in Bozeman, MT and Austin, TX. Learn more about Land id at https://id.land/about

SOURCE Land id, Inc.