Land Mobile Radio Market Size to Grow by USD 7.38 billion at 9.39% | 36% Growth Contribution by North America | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Segmentation Highlights

The land mobile radio market report is segmented by Technology (DMR, project 25, tetra, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Regional Analysis: North America will be the leading region with 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for land mobile radio market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the European markets. The increasing adoption of LMR technologies for public safety applications, such as firefighting, law enforcement, and military will facilitate the land mobile radio market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Revenue-generating Segment Insights: The DMR technology segment held the largest land mobile radio market share growth during the forecast period. The main aim of DMR is to provide an affordable, low-complexity digital standard to replace analog radio. Improved voice quality, functionality, channel efficiency, and security are some of the features of DMR devices that will drive the segment growth at a considerable rate during the forecast period.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The growing significance of efficient critical communication operations is notably driving the land mobile radio market growth. The growth of effective public safety communication networks has become the highest priority for organizations due to growing security threats and the demand for better efficiency and better information sharing. In addition, Effective communication is crucial for public safety responders who are required to stay connected with each other at the control center and obtain situational awareness in real-time when they are responding to emergencies.

The major challenge impeding the land mobile radio market growth is the limitations of LMR technology. Owing to these drawbacks, the price of LMR technology is going down significantly. As analog radios are still dependent on LMR technology, these disadvantages are expected to hinder the growth of the market and result in reduced shipments and sales, particularly for analog radios.

Vendor Landscape

The land mobile radio market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The competitive scenario provided in the land mobile radio report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

BK Technologies



Codan Communications



Hytera Mobilfunk GmbH



JVCKENWOOD Corp.



L3Harris Technologies Inc.



Motorola Solutions Inc.



Scottish Communications Group



Sepura Ltd.



Thales Group



TTG Global Ltd.

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive land mobile radio market report by Technavio. The report offers comprehensive solutions to some of the most commonly asked questions including -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and opportunities impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

Land Mobile Radio Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.39% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 7.38 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 3.55 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BK Technologies, Codan Communications, Hytera Mobilfunk GmbH, JVCKENWOOD Corp., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Scottish Communications Group, Sepura Ltd., Thales Group, and TTG Global Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Broadcasting market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Technology - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Technology

5.3 DMR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: DMR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: DMR - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Project 25 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Project 25 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Project 25 - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 TETRA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: TETRA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: TETRA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Technology

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 39: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 44: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 BK Technologies

Exhibit 47: BK Technologies - Overview



Exhibit 48: BK Technologies - Product and service



Exhibit 49: BK Technologies – Key news



Exhibit 50: BK Technologies - Key offerings

10.4 Codan Communications

Exhibit 51: Codan Communications - Overview



Exhibit 52: Codan Communications - Business segments



Exhibit 53: Codan Communications – Key news



Exhibit 54: Codan Communications - Key offerings



Exhibit 55: Codan Communications - Segment focus

10.5 Hytera Mobilfunk GmbH

Exhibit 56: Hytera Mobilfunk GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 57: Hytera Mobilfunk GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 58: Hytera Mobilfunk GmbH - Key offerings

10.6 JVCKENWOOD Corp.

Exhibit 59: JVCKENWOOD Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 60: JVCKENWOOD Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 61: JVCKENWOOD Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 62: JVCKENWOOD Corp. - Key offerings

10.7 L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 63: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 64: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: L3Harris Technologies Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 67: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Motorola Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 68: Motorola Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Motorola Solutions Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Motorola Solutions Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 71: Motorola Solutions Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Motorola Solutions Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Scottish Communications Group

Exhibit 73: Scottish Communications Group - Overview



Exhibit 74: Scottish Communications Group - Product and service



Exhibit 75: Scottish Communications Group - Key offerings

10.10 Sepura Ltd.

Exhibit 76: Sepura Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 77: Sepura Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 78: Sepura Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 79: Sepura Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Thales Group

Exhibit 80: Thales Group - Overview



Exhibit 81: Thales Group - Business segments



Exhibit 82: Thales Group – Key news



Exhibit 83: Thales Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: Thales Group - Segment focus

10.12 TTG Global Ltd.

Exhibit 85: TTG Global Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 86: TTG Global Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 87: TTG Global Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 89: Research Methodology



Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 91: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations

