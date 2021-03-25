Land Mobile Radio Market to garner USD 7.38 Billion with over 9% CAGR during 2021-2025: Technavio

Prominent Takeaways from this Report

Rising demand for LMR from aviation sectors will market growth.

DMR segment to witness highest technology segment share in the land mobile radio market.

36% of the market growth will originate from North America with the US holding the largest country share.

with the US holding the largest country share. Land mobile radio is concentrated with vendors deploying innovative strategies to continue maintaining and expanding their customer base.

The market is anticipated to have a positive & superior impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

View Technavio's 120-page research report with ToC on "Land Mobile Radio Market by Technology (DMR, project 25, TETRA, and others), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America) and Vendor Forecasts, 2021 - 2025"

https://www.technavio.com/report/land-mobile-radio-market-industry-analysis

Land Mobile Radio Market: Driver and Trend Analysis

The reduction in airfare has substantially increased passenger traffic in recent years. The rising passenger traffic makes it difficult for airport management to carry on operational activities swiftly. This has further created a need for communication devices such as land mobile radios for ensuring continuous communication among ground, control centers, and flight crews for enhancing operational efficiency. Thus, rising demand from the aviation sector is one of the prominent factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, the integration of LTE technology into LMR systems is gaining traction as it offers high-speed data applications coupled with a voice facility.

Download PDF about drivers, restraints, and opportunities for Land Mobile Radio Market,

Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70343

Land Mobile Radio Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report fragments the global land mobile radio market by technology (DMR, project 25, TETRA, and others), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The DMR technology segment held the largest land mobile radio market share in 2020. DMR technology has emerged as a cost-effective and less complex alternative to analog technology. The capability of DMR technology to transmit voice and enable data applications such as text messaging, GPS, and telemetry makes it a viable choice for the stakeholders involved in the communication services industry. This will further lead the segment to continue holding its market share during the forecast period.

With 36% of the incremental growth, North America contributes as the highest growth segment in land mobile radio during 2021-2025. The increasing adoption of LMR technologies for public safety applications, particularly in the US will facilitate the land mobile radio market growth in the region over the forecast period.

Land Mobile Radio Market: Vendor Analysis

The land mobile radio market is highly competitive and fragmented. Several players in the market striving to provide superior products by differentiating them either based on quality or service. Vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to survive market competition. This report classifies key market players as dominant, pure-play and industry-focused players to offer effective investment opportunities and allow clients to make informed decisions. Prominent land mobile radio market players include:

BK Technologies

Codan Communications

Hytera Mobilfunk GmbH

JVCKENWOOD Corp.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Motorola Solutions Inc.

Scottish Communications Group

Sepura Ltd.

Thales Group

TTG Global Ltd.

For customized and tailor-made specifications to be done for this report, Speak to our Analysts

Find more research reports on Communication Services Industry, by Technavio

HDMI Cable Market by Type and Geography 2021-2025 - The HDMI cable market size will grow by USD 1.65 billion during 2021-2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.43% over the forecast period.

Download Sample for More Details

Wearable Patch Market by Technology, Application, and Geography 2021-2025 - The wearable patch market size will grow by USD 5.48 billion during 2021-2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.42% over the forecast period.

Download Sample for More Details

Land Mobile Radio Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist land mobile radio market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the land mobile radio market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the land mobile radio market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of land mobile radio market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

