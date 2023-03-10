Land Mobile Radio Market to grow at a CAGR of 11.41% from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the growing significance of efficient communication operations - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global land mobile radio market size is estimated to grow by USD 10,922.11 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.41% during the forecast period. The growing significance of efficient communication operations, rising demand for military and commercial applications, and the growing demand in aviation are notably driving the market. However, challenges such as the radio spectrum issues may impede the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Land Mobile Radio Market 2023-2027

Land Mobile Radio Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing significance of efficient critical communication operations is driving market growth.

The land mobile radio technology has evolved from conventional, analog voice service to complex systems integrating trunking and digital capabilities.

Its features include high-quality audio, rapid voice call setup, group calling, and guaranteed priority access to end-users. It functions on a direct mode and site trunking. The acceptance of these systems is growing in commercial and public safety applications.

Thus, the growing concerns of security threats, demand for better efficiency, and better information sharing are propelling the market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The convergence of LTE networks with land mobile radio technology is a major trend in the market.

Traditional land mobile radio networks are voice-centric and have limited bandwidth. This has forced emergency services to leverage LTE networks to support the increasing data requirements.

LTE is the most preferred mobile broadband network due to its ecosystem, flexibility of the spectrum, and performance metrics.

The requirement for real-time situational updates is addressed by LTE-enabled devices which can relay live video streams to a command center. The commanders at the command center maintain real-time tactical situational awareness.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Radio spectrum issues are the major challenges impeding market growth during the forecast period.

Radio spectrum is a part of the electromagnetic spectrum that is required to provide wireless voice, data, and video communications services.

The telecom industry witnesses a scarcity of spectrum even though the demand for LTE services is growing and is on the verge of implementing 5G technology.

The wireless industry has a significant amount of unused spectrum but the operators who own the greatest amount of unused spectrum may be undercapitalized or unwilling to build out a network to use the spectrum.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Land Mobile Radio Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on technology (DMR, Project 25, TETRA, and others), type (hand portable and in-vehicle), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth of the DMR segment is significant during the forecast period. Owing to the high adoption of DMR technology, the segment is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The main aim of this technology is to provide an affordable, low-complexity digital standard to replace analog radio.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global land mobile radio market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global land mobile radio market.

North America is estimated to contribute to 36% of the global land mobile radio market growth during the forecast period. Land mobile radios are widely used in government, utility, and defense applications. There is a growing adoption of the technology in public safety applications such as firefighting, law enforcement, and the military, which is expected to propel the growth of the market in the region.

What are the key data covered in this Land Mobile Radio Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the land mobile radio market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the land mobile radio market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the land mobile radio market across North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of land mobile radio market vendors

