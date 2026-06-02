Fan-favorite butter spread helps make everything more delicious, from burgers and brunch to poolside snacks

ARDEN HILLS, Minn., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for summer, Land O' Lakes is bringing back its fan-favorite Every Little Thing® Butter Spread—available now at select Kroger stores. Back by popular demand after sparking excitement among foodies and home cooks for a short-run release in March 2023, this limited-time flavored butter spread delivers a delicious twist on everyday favorites and elevates simple foods with a creamy yet satisfying crunch. Inspired by the beloved "everything bagel" seasoning, Every Little Thing® Butter Spread blends savory notes of garlic, onion, poppy seeds and hemp seeds into a rich, creamy butter spread base crafted with signature Land O Lakes® Butter, making it the easiest way to upgrade any dish this season.

Land O’Lakes brings back Every Little Thing® Butter Spread.

Whether you're hosting backyard cookouts, making brunch or snacking poolside, Every Little Thing® Butter Spread transforms simple foods into standout moments. Here's some inspiration from Land O'Lakes on how it makes every dish, snack and meal a little more flavorful:

Burgers & Grilled Favorites : Melt it onto burgers, corn on the cob or grilled veggies for a bold and savory boost

: Melt it onto burgers, corn on the cob or grilled veggies for a bold and savory boost Brunch Essentials : Stir into crispy hashbrowns, spread over toast or blend into waffle batter for a next-level breakfast

: Stir into crispy hashbrowns, spread over toast or blend into waffle batter for a next-level breakfast Snack Time : Toss with popcorn or cereal snack mix for an easy, crowd-pleasing snack with big flavor

: Toss with popcorn or cereal snack mix for an easy, crowd-pleasing snack with big flavor Everyday Cooking: Add zest and savory, satisfying crunch to pasta, eggs or sandwiches and more

"This fan-favorite butter spread truly lives up to its name," said Angela Pengelly, vice president of marketing, Land O'Lakes Dairy Foods. "We're happy to bring it back just in time for summer, giving people a simple and delicious way to elevate everything from casual meals to special occasions."

Available in 6.5 oz. tubs, Every Little Thing® Butter Spread can be found in the refrigerated aisle at Kroger stores nationwide, while supplies last.

Fans are encouraged to share how they're using Every Little Thing® Butter Spread by tagging @LandOLakesKtchn. From brunch boards to backyard feasts, Land O'Lakes is celebrating all the ways this butter spread turns everyday moments into something memorable.

For more inspiration, recipes and product information, or to find a store near you, visit www.landolakes.com. Follow along on Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, YouTube and Facebook.

About Land O'Lakes Dairy Foods

Land O'Lakes Dairy Foods, a division of Land O'Lakes, Inc., is reshaping what America expects from dairy with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality dairy products crafted with milk from its network of member-owned farms. With a legacy of excellence and a commitment to flavor, the division produces and markets beloved staples such as rich and creamy butter, cheese, spreads, and specialty dairy ingredients enjoyed by families and home cooks and trusted by culinary professionals across America.

Founded in 1921 by 320 Minnesota dairy farmers, Land O'Lakes began as a cooperative built on the belief that farmers are stronger when they work together. Today, the Land O Lakes brand is the most trusted butter brand in America1. The company continues to set the standard for taste, quality, and the future of dairy as a member-owned cooperative, with over 1,000 dairy producers, 500+ ag producers, and 800+ retail owners across all 50 U.S. states and more than 60 countries. Visit www.landolakes.com for more information.

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1 2026 BrandSpark Most Trusted survey

SOURCE Land O'Lakes