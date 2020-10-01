Land O'Lakes Celebrates The Joy Of Farming Through New Digital Video Series

While the country continues to face uncertainty, Land O'Lakes farmer-owners work tirelessly to ensure the food supply chain remains strong, whether at home, at school or at the restaurants that have faced challenges in 2020. That's why the cooperative has launched Where Goodness Grows , a six-part digital video series designed to connect everyday people with the farmers who are so critical to delivering the food they enjoy.

The series focuses on the full-on delight that's often overlooked, yet very much present, in the lives of dairy farmers and the communities that surround them. Where Goodness Grows is hosted by (and produced remotely from the kitchen of) Amy Brown, co-host of iHeartMedia's award-winning country music radio show, "The Bobby Bones Show."

In each episode, Brown speaks with Land O'Lakes farmer-owners, sharing their inspiring stories and trying some of their home-crafted recipes. It's an upbeat celebration of the work they do and the lives they lead on and off the dairy farm.

"We created Where Goodness Grows to give our farmer-owners a platform to share hope and positivity, which can be just as nourishing as the food they produce," said Catherine Fox, Vice President Dairy Foods Marketing, Land O'Lakes, Inc. "Through this storytelling platform, we are adding dimension to the way most people imagine dairy farmers by shining a light on the amazing things they do. There's plenty of goodness to share."

As part of its ongoing commitment to ending hunger in the U.S., Land O'Lakes is donating one pound of macaroni and cheese for a guaranteed maximum donation of 100,000 pounds of macaroni and cheese (equivalent to 83,000 meals)* to Feeding America® for every comment on or share of a Where Goodness Grows episode. The first episode is now available on YouTube.

For more information, visit landolakes.com/expert-advice/where-goodness-grows/ or follow Land O'Lakes on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

*According to the USDA, 1.2 pounds is equivalent to one meal.

About Amy Brown

Amy Brown is the co-host of The Bobby Bones Show, iHeartMedia's award-winning Country radio show. Broadcasting live from Nashville, the program reaches millions of listeners on nearly 140 stations in the U.S. and Canada and is also heard internationally via iHeartRadio. Amy hosts The Women of iHeart Country and The Country Top 30 with Bones. She also hosts her own podcast, "4 Things with Amy Brown" with Nashville's Podcast Network, and available through iHeart Radio. The podcast (8 million+ downloads) focuses on four "things" centered around family, lifestyle, gratitude and health. Aside from her on-air career, she is the co-founder of the #PIMPINJOY movement and Espwa, a clothing and accessory line that benefits organizations and initiatives in Haiti. Amy is the recipient of a CMA Award, multiple ACM Awards, and the prestigious Gracie Award honoring women in media. Fans can find more information about Amy at radioamy.com, or follow @RadioAmy on Twitter and Instagram.

About Land O'Lakes, Inc.

Land O'Lakes, Inc., one of America's premier agribusiness and food companies, is a member-owned cooperative with industry-leading operations that span the spectrum from agricultural production to consumer foods. With 2019 annual sales of $14 billion, Land O'Lakes is one of the nation's largest cooperatives, ranking 232 on the Fortune 500. Building on a legacy of more than 99 years of operation, Land O'Lakes today operates some of the most respected brands in agribusiness and food production including Land O'Lakes Dairy Foods, Purina Animal Nutrition, WinField United and Truterra. The company does business in all 50 states and more than 50 countries. Land O'Lakes, Inc. corporate headquarters are located in Arden Hills, Minnesota.

