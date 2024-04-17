Land O'Lakes CEO Beth Ford featured in TIME100 list of the 100 most influential people in the world

ARDEN HILLS, Minn., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TIME named Beth Ford, Land O'Lakes, Inc. President and CEO, to the 2024 TIME100, its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. The list recognizes the impact, innovation and achievement of the world's most influential individuals.

"I am honored to be mentioned among this impressive group of people. The list recognizes influence is most critical on issues that affect everyone, like the global food supply," Beth Ford commented. "Our farmers, cooperatives and ag retailers carry the most risk in the food system. Without investment in rural America ­– its communities, its businesses, and its families ­– the interconnected global food chain is vulnerable. We all owe so much to the grit, determination and resilience of the people who feed us all."

Beth Ford has served as President and CEO of Land O'Lakes, Inc. since 2018. Land O'Lakes operates in all 50 states and more than 60 countries, touches half the harvested acres and over 10,000 rural communities in the U.S.

Ford, who has held senior positions in seven companies in six industries, leads not only by delivering financial performance, but also by addressing the important global issues and structural changes that can improve areas directly impacted by food and agriculture. During her tenure, Land O'Lakes has focused on its members, the technology that enables them, and on ensuring the vibrance and connection of the communities in which they live and work. Working to close the digital divide, she convened the American Connection Project and contributed to the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act which included $65 billion for rural connectivity. She regularly addresses issues around global food security, noting food security is national security.

Ford's acknowledgement in TIME, available here, was authored by Larry Fink, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BlackRock.

The full list and related tributes appear in the April 29, 2024 issue of TIME, available on newsstands on Friday, April 19, and now at time.com/time100.

For more information on how Beth Ford and Land O'Lakes are working alongside our farmers, cooperatives and ag retailers to invest in rural communities and address issues that affect everyone, like the global food supply, please visit www.landolakesinc.com.

About Land O'Lakes, Inc.

Land O'Lakes, Inc., one of America's premier agribusiness and food companies, is a member-owned cooperative with industry-leading operations that span the spectrum from agricultural production to consumer foods. With 2023 annual sales of $17 billion, Land O'Lakes is one of the nation's largest cooperatives, ranking 213 on the Fortune 500. Building on a legacy of more than 100 years of operation, Land O'Lakes today operates some of the most respected brands in agribusiness and food production including Land O'Lakes Dairy Foods, Animal Nutrition, WinField United and Truterra. The company does business in all 50 states and more than 60 countries. Land O'Lakes, Inc. corporate headquarters are located in Arden Hills, Minnesota.

