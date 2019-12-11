Land O'Lakes Continue Cooperative Health Insurance Program in Year Three

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eligible producers from participating Land O'Lakes co-ops and direct Land O'Lakes Dairy members in Minnesota and Kansas have less than two weeks to enroll in the Land O'Lakes Cooperative Farmer Member Health Plan. For coverage beginning January 1, 2020, the deadline to enroll in the plan is December 20 at 5p.m. CT.

For those unfamiliar with the Land O'Lakes Cooperative Farmer Member Health Plan, in 2017, Land O'Lakes partnered with Gravie, a Minneapolis-based benefits marketplace, to design a health plan exclusively for producers in Minnesota. Due to the program's success, Land O'Lakes and Gravie expanded the plan to Kansas for the 2020 benefits year.

The Land O'Lakes Cooperative Farmer Member Health Plan allows producers to choose from several ACA compliant plans — all of which cover each of the ten Essential Health Benefits (EHB's). It also gives them access to a broad, national provider network and year-round guidance from licensed advisors. "We're seeing first-hand the relief this plan is bringing to farming families who have had limited, costly options in the past," said Ari Beilin, Gravie's manager of the plan.

Beilin urges interested producers to take note of the fast approaching deadline. "Producers should be looking into their options now. There is affordable, quality coverage available, but December 20 is the last day to enroll," Beilin said.

To enroll in the Land O'Lakes Cooperative Farmer Member Health Plan, call Gravie at 844.538.4690 or visit gravie.com/coop.

About Gravie

Gravie was founded in 2013 on the basis that the healthcare industry should be driven by the needs of the consumer, not the other way around. Gravie's leaders have started and led some of the most innovative, industry-changing healthcare companies in the last decade—always building products and services around the needs of the consumer. Gravie has served over 900 employers and over 62,000 individuals across the U.S.

