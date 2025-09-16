Land O'Lakes Dairy Foods teams up with Clove Shoes to announce launch of butter-yellow footwear.

Unexpected collaboration leans into shared values of comfort and community to launch Clove's new line of shoes and give back to the communities they care about

ARDEN HILLS, Minn., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Land O'Lakes Dairy Foods, maker of high-quality dairy products such as rich and creamy butter, cheese and spreads made from milk sourced from member-owned farms, is proud to announce an unexpected collaboration with Clove, the modern, good-for-you footwear brand that launched in 2019 with a sneaker designed for healthcare professionals and today offers award-winning shoes combining comfort, style, and cleanability for anyone on the move. The national brands are coming together as Clove launches a limited-edition line of butter-yellow shoes to give back to the communities they care about.

Land O'Lakes and Clove are tapping into the emotional power of feeling good inside and out with the launch of limited-edition, butter-yellow Clove sneakers inspired by the comforting magic of Land O Lakes® Butter. Featuring the viral color of the moment and creamy, textural design elements, the butter-yellow sneakers will be available beginning September 16 at goclove.com, while supplies last. As part of the launch, Land O'Lakes will donate $15,000 in butter (approximately 3,744 pounds) and Clove will donate 88 pairs of sneakers to Philabundance, one of the largest food banks in Philadelphia — where Clove is based and in a region that many Land O'Lakes farmer-members call home. In doing so, they will help provide comfort to families and frontline workers who spend long hours on their feet.

"We are so excited to collaborate with Clove Shoes and take a moment to celebrate the color of the moment, but also our everyday favorite, butter yellow," said Heather Anfang, president of Land O'Lakes Dairy Foods. "As a company who shares our values of community, hard work and comfort, we are thrilled for the launch of their shoe but also for our shared donation to those in need in an important area for our two brands in Philadelphia."

"Clove footwear is rooted in the belief that when people feel good, they can care for others," explains Jordyn Amoroso, Co-founder and Chief Brand Officer of Clove. "Partnering with Land O'Lakes lets us bring that philosophy to life in a flavorful new way."

To celebrate the collaboration, Land O'Lakes is sponsoring an October 11 community event with City Girls Who Walk, a grassroots movement and NYC social walking group founded by fitness influencer Brianna Joye Kohn. Given permission to indulge while staying active, women of all ages will have a chance to meet new friends, rediscover their local community, stroll and be treated to delicious baked goods and snacks made with creamy Land O Lakes® Butter, as well as giveaways and branded swag.

The limited-edition shoes will be available starting September 16, 2025, on goclove.com. Registration for the Butter Walk opens in late September. Make sure to follow CityGirlsWhoWalk on Instagram to find more event details and learn how to sign up later this month.

About Clove

Clove is the good-for-you footwear brand that launched in 2019 with a sneaker designed for healthcare professionals. The idea was born from founder Joe's love story with his wife, a nurse who needed shoes that could carry her through long, demanding shifts. Five years and over one million customers later, Clove has grown into a brand for anyone who spends their days on the move — from frontline workers to mindful movers and everyday caretakers. Guided by the motto Wear What Feels Good, Clove creates award-winning shoes that blend comfort, style, and cleanability. Visit goclove.com for more information.

About Land O'Lakes Dairy Foods

Land O'Lakes Dairy Foods, a division of Land O'Lakes, Inc., delivers a wide range of innovative, high-quality dairy products, many of which are made with or from milk sourced from member-owned farms. With a legacy of excellence and a commitment to flavor, the division produces and markets beloved staples such as rich and creamy butter, cheese, spreads, and specialty dairy ingredients.

Founded in 1921 by 320 Minnesota dairy farmers, Land O'Lakes began as a cooperative built on the belief that farmers are stronger when they work together. Today, it remains a member-owned cooperative, with over 1,200 dairy producers, 500+ ag producers, and 800+ retail owners across all 50 U.S. states and more than 60 countries.

